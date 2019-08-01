CO-OP Financial Services : Announces $500,000 Support for Global Women's Leadership Network

Multi-Year Funding Dedicated to Advancing Women in the World Credit Union Movement

CO-OP Financial Services announced it is sponsoring the Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN), totaling $500,000 over 10 years, to help the organization continue its work in advancing women in the credit union movement.

“We have been a proud supporter of GWLN, serving as its founding sponsor 10 years ago,” said Samantha Paxson, Chief Experience Officer for CO-OP Financial Services. “We are marking the tenth anniversary of the organization by strengthening our advocacy for female leadership. We believe in the power of women leaders progressing the credit union movement, and want to show our support in the strongest possible way for the GWLN and the many women it seeks to inspire and promote.”

In this renewed commitment, CO-OP Financial Services will donate $50,000 in 2020, and then $50,000 for the next nine years that follow. The company donates about $2.5 million annually to support a variety of industry associations and philanthropic endeavors.

The World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) established the GWLN in 2009 with Susan Mitchell, CEO of Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates, as Volunteer Chair.

“The GWLN was established to provide women with the opportunity and resources to make a measurable difference in the lives of each other, in the lives of credit union members and in their communities,” said Mitchell. “This initiative is helping people who are disproportionately excluded from the financial system rise up and have a voice in society, and we are grateful for CO-OP Financial Service’s commitment of support long into the future.”

In addition to helping women advance professionally in the credit union movement, the GWLN also seeks to address the problem of exclusion from the financial system. The organization’s website reports, “According to the Global Findex Database 2017 published from The World Bank Group, globally, about 1.7 billion adults remain unbanked – without an account at a financial institution or through a mobile money provider and fifty-six percent of all unbanked adults are women (980 million).”

