COACH Taiwan : Named ‘Best Company to Work for in Asia 2019' by HR Asia Magazine

Recognized For Its Innovative, Digital-centric Talent Strategy And Opportunities Celebrating Individuality and Personal Growth

COACH Taiwan announced that the Company has been awarded the “Best Company to Work for in Asia 2019” by HR Asia Magazine, a top regional publisher in the HR industry. The highly-reputable award recognizes companies that possess remarkable levels of employee engagement, corporate culture and employer branding.

COACH Taiwan staff at HR Asia awards presentation ceremony with William Ng, Group Publisher Editor-in-Chief of Business Media International (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Best Company to Work for in Asia” award is one of the region’s most authoritative awards, covering 12 markets. The rigorous selection process covers a comprehensive assessment of participating organizations’ talent strategies, employee engagement and leadership effectiveness. Employees are invited to provide ratings and opinions on their employers to help select the winner. COACH Taiwan was awarded the accolade after it was judged by an independent panel of industry experts, academics and journalists.

Damien Tonneau, General Manager of COACH Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, said, “As a core brand under Tapestry, COACH adheres to the values of optimistic, innovative and inclusive. We are committed to helping our employees grow and provide an engaging work environment that celebrates innovation and inclusiveness. We empower passionate people to fulfill their dreams with a digital-centric talent strategy. I would like to thank our team in Taiwan for all the hard work everybody has put in to serve our customers and follow our values that earned us this highly-acclaimed award. I am very proud of our team!”

Janet Zhong, Vice President and Head of Human Resources, COACH Asia Pacific, said, “We see talent as our most valuable asset, and they are at the forefront of our customer service. The award fully recognizes our HR and talent strategy and business growth in the region. We are immensely proud of how we implement new ideas, tools and systems to empower our managers and employees, offer robust learning and development programs, and exciting opportunities for career advancement. Looking ahead, we will continue to evolve our HR transformation journey to support COACH’s brand strategy; focus on building a critical talent pipeline and continue to thrive with great stamina and offer a dynamic environment celebrating personal growth and success for all our employees.”

COACH Taiwan was founded in 2012, with 28 directly-operated stores and over 250 employees. In the era of VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity), COACH will continue to build a dynamic, diverse and inclusive workplace for talents, and develop them to provide exceptional experiences to our consumers.

About COACH Taiwan

Established in Taiwan since 2012, COACH Taiwan is committed to the Taiwan retail market and customers. With our team of strong talents, we are focused on providing tremendous value for our customers.

A member of the Tapestry family, COACH is a global design house of modern luxury leather goods, apparel, footwear, fragrance, eyewear and a full range of lifestyle accessories. Founded in 1941, Coach has a longstanding reputation built on quality craftsmanship and is defined by its confident New York style. The brand approaches design with a modern vision, reimagining luxury for today with an authenticity and innovation that is uniquely Coach.

COACH products are available in approximately 55 countries through its network of directly operated stores, travel retail shops and sales to wholesale customers and independent third party distributors, as well as through coach.com.

