Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Capital One Financial Corporation ("Capital One" or the "Company") (NYSE: COF) resulting from allegations that Capital One may have issued misleading information to the investing public.

If you purchased Capital One securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Capital One Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

On July 29, 2019, Capital One announced that a hacker had accessed the personal information of more than 100 million customers and potential customers.  Information, including credit scores, payment history, and transaction data were accessed.  Approximately 140,000 U.S. customers' social-security numbers and 80,000 linked bank account numbers were accessed. 

On this news Capital One Stock fell substantially in after-hours trading. 

If you purchased Capital One securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/capitalonefinancialcorporation-cof-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-161/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16pAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B
AQ
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : says information of over 100 million individuals in U.S., Canada hacked
RE
10:05pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Ex-Seattle tech worker arrested for Capital One hack - U.S. Justice Department
RE
10:02pSPROUTLY CANADA : Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Of 2020
BU
10:01pSPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor over 674 million euro tax bill - FT
RE
10:00pLSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
RE
10:00pCIENA : Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator's Network Transformation
PU
10:00pADYNXX : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
09:59pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Eagle Bancorp, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
09:59pCapital One Breach Affects 106 Million Card Applicants--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2Oil prices rise ahead of expected U.S. interest rate cut
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Beyond Meat shares crumble on stock offering surprise, demand for meatless burgers soars
4SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Grant Thornton to quit as Sports Direct auditor ov..
5NUTRIEN LTD : NUTRIEN : misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group