COFFEEBAY Captivates Filipinos with BITTERSWEET Beverage Lineup

07/02/2019 | 12:17am EDT

COFFEEBAY, a franchise café brand of Appletree Co., Ltd., is set to take the lead in the café industry by launching a lineup of BITTERSWEET beverage products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005939/en/

COFFEEBAY, a franchise café brand of Appletree Co., Ltd. in Korea, is set to take the lead in the café industry by launching a lineup of BITTERSWEET beverage products. The lineup includes BROWNSUGAR MILK TEA, a sweet milk tea that’s finished off with copious amounts of brown sugar; BROWN SUGAR RISTRETTO LATTE, which combines strong ristretto with brown sugar to feature truly bittersweet taste; CINNAMONSUGAR SPARKLING LONG BLACK, a long black espresso contains astringent tastes of lemon sparkling water; and CINNAMONSUGAR SPANISH LATTE, which created buzz not just in Korea but in the Philippines, featuring smooth taste flavored from harmony of Spanish condensed milk cream and pungent cinnamon sugar. In the Philippines, the BITTERSWEET products are drawing much attention from local people, spreading quickly all over the country with massive social media postings. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The lineup includes BROWNSUGAR MILK TEA, a sweet milk tea that’s finished off with copious amounts of brown sugar; BROWN SUGAR RISTRETTO LATTE, which combines strong ristretto with brown sugar to feature truly bittersweet taste; CINNAMONSUGAR SPARKLING LONG BLACK, a long black espresso contains astringent tastes of lemon sparkling water; and CINNAMONSUGAR SPANISH LATTE, which created buzz not just in Korea but in the Philippines, featuring smooth taste flavored from harmony of Spanish condensed milk cream and pungent cinnamon sugar.

In the Philippines, where black sugar-based beverages are not common, the BITTERSWEET products are drawing much attention from local people, spreading quickly all over the country with massive social media postings.

COFFEEBAY’s Philippines stores are located in SM Seaside City Cebu and Cebu I.T. Park. With more than 30 kinds of beverage and 20 kinds of bakery and dessert products, the cafés invite people to its beautiful, cozy place to take a relaxing break.

Captivating its customers with taste, price, and atmosphere, COFFEEBAY is increasingly becoming popular among franchise café brands. It boasts a high retention rate and customer transaction from additional sales, by which the store operation is even more stable.

Baek Jin-Seong, president of COFFEEBAY said: “When you are planning to open a café, you need to consider the cost first, but to maintain it longer, competitive edges that differentiate your store from others are also essential. COFFEEBAY’s distinct factors that combine café and dessert menu are much appreciated and we are getting calls from people who want to open a café.”

COFFEEBAY, a franchise café brand of Appletree Co., Ltd., is committed to building a win-win relationship between the head office and member stores and has a systematic training system for preliminary store owners which lead them to success.

For more information about opening a COFFEEBAY shop, contact fd6@appletreefc.com or call +82-70-4854-3833.


