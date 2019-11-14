COGNOA TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG DIGITAL HEALTH AND EVERCORE ISI HealthCONx CONFERENCES

Palo Alto, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognoa, a company at the forefront of pediatric behavioral health, announced today that CEO Brent Vaughan will be speaking at two upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Digital Health 2019: Industry Innovators on What’s Next. Panel entitled, “Developing Commercial Models for Prescription Digital Therapeutics” on Wednesday, November 20 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City.

Panel entitled, “Developing Commercial Models for Prescription Digital Therapeutics” on Wednesday, November 20 at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2019. Presentation on Thursday, December 5 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston.

Cognoa is developing AI-powered digital therapeutics and medicines to advance the standard of care in pediatric behavioral health and improve lifelong outcomes for children. Cognoa’s suite of solutions will provide a continuum of care from identifying at-risk children to empowering early diagnosis and treatment of behavioral health conditions. Cognoa’s digital therapeutics target the critical neurodevelopmental windows to promote positive brain development through neuromodulation of specific brain networks, improving functional connectivity to create lifelong gains.

Cognoa has received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA for both of its two lead prescription products, the first diagnostic aid for autism and the first digital therapeutic treatment for children with autism. Cognoa has launched a pivotal trial of its digital diagnostic and intends to submit the results as the basis of a premarket submission to the FDA in 2020. The company will receive priority review under its Breakthrough designation.

To support patient and physician access, Cognoa and its pharmacy and patient services partner, EVERSANA, are building the commercialization platform to enable the routine prescription, dispensing and coverage by insurers and health plans of Cognoa’s digital therapeutics and medicines, so that these solutions can be available to every pediatrician and all children can benefit.

About Cognoa, Inc.

Cognoa is a leading pediatric behavioral health company. We are developing prescription digital therapeutics and medicines for the earlier identification and treatment of behavioral health conditions in order to change the standard of care and improve lifelong outcomes for children. Our lead prescription products, the first digital diagnostic aid and the first prescription digital therapeutic for autism, have both received Breakthrough Device designation from the FDA. Additional products in Cognoa’s pipeline address other pediatric behavioral health indications including ADHD and anxiety. Available today through employers, health plans and treatment providers, the Cognoa for Child Development app has been used by more than 300,000 parents to screen for risk of developmental delays, track and support their child’s developmental health. For more information, visit www.cognoa.com.

