COLLECTION OF APPLICATION FORMS AND DUES FROM INTENDING PILGRIMS OF HAJJ 2020 (24.02.2020)

02/24/2020 | 10:18am EST

External Relations Department

ERD/M&PRD/PR/01/2020/19

February 24, 2020

COLLECTION OF APPLICATION FORMS AND DUES FROM INTENDING PILGRIMS OF HAJJ 2020

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2020, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has authorized 13 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib,Habib Metropolitan Bank and Meezan Bank) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020 w.e.f. 25th February 2020 till 6th March 2020 throughout the country.

**************

Disclaimer

State Bank of Pakistan published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 15:17:02 UTC
