COM-IoT Technologies to Showcase Intruder Identification and Tracking Featuring Quanergy LiDAR Sensors at GITEX 2018

10/13/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

COM-IoT Technologies will demonstrate intelligent security solution at NEC booth Z1-D20

COM-IoT Technologies, the Dubai-based security and smart city solutions provider utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, today announced its participation in Dubai’s GITEX conference as part of NEC’s booth Z1-D20. GITEX takes place October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

COM-IoT will provide a live demonstration of its latest, and patent pending, intelligent security solution for intruder identification and tracking utilizing QORTEX for Security™ from Quanergy, a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart sensing solutions. The solution, for the first time, fuses camera-based facial recognition with LiDAR-based people tracking. This solution can identify, alert and track wanted persons at any secured location, both indoor and outdoor, and provide real-time alerts to authorities.

“We are delighted to work with Quanergy’s QORTEX solution and are confident that our combined solution takes intelligent security to new heights,” said Mohamed Sadek, founder of COM-IoT. “Use cases to secure critical infrastructure include airport terminals, train and metro stations, stadium entrances, military and police facilities, oil and gas sites, and all vital structures both indoor and outdoor.”

Quanergy’s QORTEX for Security™ provides an integrated hardware and software platform that combines Quanergy’s M8 LiDAR sensor with its proprietary QORTEX perception software for object tracking and perimeter security. The intelligent system enables real-time 3D detection, tracking and classification, and can instantly alert authorities to the exact location of a security breach. QORTEX was built to be flexible, modular and scalable and can easily be integrated with other applications for enhanced security solutions.

“Quanergy has consistently maintained that LiDAR technology has incredible potential to power more efficient and effective security solutions, which is why our team has poured significant time and energy into our QORTEX for Security™ solution,” said Dr. Louay Eldada, CEO and co-founder of Quanergy. “Integrating QORTEX and COM-IoT’s facial recognition technology results in a highly intelligent system with a wide range of applications.”

About COM-IoT Technologies

Founded in Dubai in 2016, COM-IoT Technologies builds intelligent security, smart city and traffic safety solutions using machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. Its solutions help government and enterprise partners harness the power of smart, connected technology to enhance the security and livability of their communities and realize their smart city and intelligent security development goals. For more information please visit www.com-iot.com.

About Quanergy Systems, Inc.

Quanergy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2012 and builds on decades of experience of its team in the areas of optics, photonics, optoelectronics, artificial intelligence software, and control systems. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, Quanergy offers smart sensing solutions. It is a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and perception software for real-time capture and processing of 3D spatial data and object detection, identification, classification, and tracking. Its sensors are disruptive in price, performance, reliability, size, weight, and power. Its solutions are applicable in numerous sectors including transportation, security, industrial automation, 3D mapping, mining, agriculture, drones, robotics, smart spaces and 3D-aware smart devices for improved safety, efficiency and quality of life. For more information, visit www.quanergy.com.


© Business Wire 2018
