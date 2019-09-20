COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10

Post-Stabilisation Notice
20 September 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR 1,000,000,000
1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 30NC10
Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme,
dated 30 April 2019.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turnery, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Allianz SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|None
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YPFA1
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 25 September 2049. Callable from 25 September 2039
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch
Merrill Lynch International
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.