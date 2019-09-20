COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Allianz SE EUR1bn 30NC10

Post-Stabilisation Notice

20 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR 1,000,000,000

1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate 30NC10

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 30 April 2019.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turnery, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Allianz SE Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: DE000A2YPFA1 Aggregate nominal amount: € 1,000,000,000 Description: 1.301% Dated Subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate due 25 September 2049. Callable from 25 September 2039 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch

Merrill Lynch International

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.