COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Bank of China Fkt EUR500mil 3yr

04/18/2019 | 06:41am EDT

Post-Stabilisation Notice

17th April 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Bank of China, Zweigniederlassung Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Branch

€500,000,000 0.25% Notes due 17 April 2022 – XS1979297238

Issued pursuant to the U.S.$40,000,000,000

Medium Term Note Programme

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Bank of China, Zweigniederlassung Frankfurt am Main, Frankfurt Branch
Guarantor (if any): n/a
ISIN: XS1979297238
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000
Description: 0.25% Notes due 17 April 2022
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Bank of China Limited
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
BOCI Asia Limited
Citigroup Global Markets Limited
BNP Paribas
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
