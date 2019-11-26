COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien AG EUR dual tranche

Post-Stabilisation Notice

26 November 2019

LEG Immobilien AG

EUR500mil 0.875% due 28 November 2027

and

EUR300mil 1.625% due 28 November 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s EUR5bn

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 November 2019.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: LEG Immobilien AG Guarantor (if any): n/a ISIN: DE000A254P51

DE000A254P69 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000

€ 300,000,000 Description: 0.875% Notes due 28 November 2027

1.625% Notes due 28 November 2034 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank, AG London Branch

HSBC Bank plc

