COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Commerzbank AG EUR500mil 7yr SNP

06/13/2019 | 03:00am EDT

Pre-Stabilisation notice

13 June 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2026

Launched off the Issuer’s MTN Programme, dated 08 August 2018

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR500,000,000
Description: Fixed Rate Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2026
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: settlement 21 June 2019; off the issuer’s € 40bn MTN programme, denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Banco Santander S.A.
Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank
ING Bank N.V.
Natwest Markets
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 13 June 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt/Main

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2019
