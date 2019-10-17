Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation Hornbach EUR250mil 7yr

10/17/2019 | 03:57am EDT

Pre-Stabilisation notice

17 October 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG

EUR250mil (no grow)

Fixed Rate Notes due 25 October 2026

Unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

HORNBACH International GmbH

Standalone documentation

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: HORNBACH-Baumarkt AG
Guarantor (if any): HORNBACH International GmbH
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250,000,000 (no grow)
Description: Fixed Rate Notes due 25 October 2026
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 25 October 2019, denoms 100k/100k, listing Luxembourg. Standalone documentation
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
HSBC Bank plc
UniCredit Bank AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 17 October 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2019
