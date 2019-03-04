Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab Berlin 0.625%  250mn Tap 2029

03/04/2019 | 05:01am EST

Post-stabilisation notice

4 March 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The German Federal State of Berlin

EUR 250,000,000  LSA Tap due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: The German Federal State of Berlin
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000A2E4EE4
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250,000,000
Description: 0.625 % senior, unsecured Notes due 5 February 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
DekaBank
LBBW
TD Securities
UniCredit

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
