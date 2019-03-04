Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab Commerzbank 1%  1.25bn sp due 2026

03/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

Post-stabilisation notice

4 March 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

1 % € 1,250,000,000 preferred senior Notes due 2026

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: DE000CZ40NS9
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000
Description: 1 % preferred senior Notes due 4 March 2026
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BBVA
CACIB
HSBC
ING

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
