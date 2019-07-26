Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab NRW USD 1.5bn RegS 2022

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 08:25am EDT

Post-stabilisation notice

26 July 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

USD 1.5bn senior, unsecured Notes due 2022

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 23492)) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: German State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Guarantor (if any): none
ISIN: XS2031318103
Aggregate nominal amount: USD 1,500,000,000
Description: 1.875 % Regs Notes due 25 July 2022
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BMO Capital Markets
J.P. Morgan
Scotiabank
TD Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aCIVISTA BANCSHARES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:41aLONSURF® (trifluridine/tipiracil) Receives Positive Opinion from CHMP in the EU for Patients with Previously Treated Metastatic Gastric Cancer
BU
08:40aAVX : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:40aRBB BANCORP : to Participate in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference
PU
08:40aNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES : 1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend
PU
08:40aROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Recognized By Professional Woman's Magazine As Best Of The Best In Employer, Supplier Diversity Categories
PU
08:39aCIVISTA BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:39aGLOBAL PARTNERS LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:38aOPPENHEIMER USA : HOLDINGS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:36aCLIPPER REALTY INC. : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group