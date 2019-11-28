Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMMERZBANK AG : - Post-stab Rentenbank 0%  1bn 2029

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 06:00am EST

Post-stabilisation notice

28 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN: XS2084429963
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000.00
Description: 0.00% Notes due 27 November 2029
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Citigroup
DekaBank
NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Money for Nothing
AQ
06:21aXBOX ONE X BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Xbox One S, One X & Controller Deals Researched by Consumer Walk
BU
06:21aWALMART BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best TV, Laptop & Gaming Deals Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
06:21aALL SMARTWATCH BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Suunto, Fossil, Galaxy, Garmin & Apple Watch Deals Released by The Consumer Post
BU
06:20aDoorbusters Lock & Safe Provides Same Day Services To Clients Across Las Vegas
GL
06:18aVIETINBANK VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMMERCIAL BANK F : Information disclosure on djustments of 2018's audited FS
PU
06:14aSWEDBANK : Rumors about financial sector's stability is phenomenon unique to Latvia - Swedbank Latvia head
AQ
06:13aEmirates NBD has cut over 400 jobs since October - sources
RE
06:13aMARSHALL MOTOR : Grant of options
PU
06:13aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : Clarification announcement - amendments to proposed amendments to the articles of association and amendments to the contents of the special resolution at the 2019 third extraordinary general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group