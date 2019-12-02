Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre Stabilisation Commerzbank EUR500mm 9yr+ Pfandbrief

12/02/2019 | 02:57am EST

Pre-Stabilisation notice

2nd December 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€500mil Mortgage Covered Bonds due 09 May 2029

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s MTN Programme

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 6913623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: €500,000,000
Description: Fixed Rate Mortgage / Hypotheken Pfandbrief due 09 May 2029
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 09 December 2019; listing Frankfurt, denoms 1k/1k, launched under € 40bn MTN programme of the issuer
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Danske Bank
LBBW
Natixis
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 02 December 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt, regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END



