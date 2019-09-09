Log in
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stab Commerzbank  non-preferred senior due 2024

09/09/2019 | 03:41am EDT

Pre-Stabilisation notice

9 September 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

€ 500,000,000 Non-Preferred Senior Notes due 2024

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly, telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000
Description: Non-preferred senior Notes due 16 September 2024
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: payment date 16 Sept 2019, issued under the € 40bn MTN, denoms 100k/100k, listing Frankfurt
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BBVA
Deutsche Bank
DZ Bank
Natixis
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 9th September 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: [Over the counter (OTC)] [insert venue name]

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2019
