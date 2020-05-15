Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation Allianz SE EUR bmk 30NC10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 04:25am EDT

Pre-Stabilisation notice

15thMay 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Allianz SE

EUR benchmark long 30NC10 subordinated Notes

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: Allianz SE
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark
Description: 30NC10 subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes with scheduled maturity in 2050, issued under the EUR 30 billion DIP
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: Payment date 22nd May 2020, denoms 100k/100k; scheduled Maturity Date: 8 July 2050 (subject to Conditions to Redemption)
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
CACIB
HSBC
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 15th May 2020
Stabilisation period expected to end on:    no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Luxembourg SE

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:56aCANARA BANK : Top 10 most useful websites for bankers in India every banker or banking aspirant should follow
AQ
04:55aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Full-year Overview of performance
PU
04:55aGLOBALDATA : Demand for electricity and natural gas fuel fall in Mexico amid COVID-19 pandemic
PU
04:54aAshmore shows interest in deal to run NMC hospitals - sources
RE
04:54aMERCK KGAA : From a Buy to Neutral rating by NorldLB
MD
04:53aShipper Hapag-Lloyd keeps 2020 guidance but CEO says only just
RE
04:51aCANARA BANK : Banker Bhanu Srivastav becomes best-selling author in India
AQ
04:50aGDP in volume registered a year-on-year rate of change of -2.4% and a quarter-on-quarter rate of change of -3.9%
PU
04:50aSave up to 20% on Our Platinum Charts​
PU
04:50aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Full-year Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group