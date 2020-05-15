COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation Allianz SE EUR bmk 30NC10

Pre-Stabilisation notice
15thMay 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Allianz SE
EUR benchmark long 30NC10 subordinated Notes
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
|The security to be stabilised:
|Issuer:
|Allianz SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR benchmark
|Description:
|30NC10 subordinated Fixed to Floating Rate Notes with scheduled maturity in 2050, issued under the EUR 30 billion DIP
|Offer price:
|tbc
|Other offer terms:
|Payment date 22nd May 2020, denoms 100k/100k; scheduled Maturity Date: 8 July 2050 (subject to Conditions to Redemption)
|Stabilisation:
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
Citigroup
CACIB
HSBC
|Stabilisation period expected to start on:
|15th May 2020
|Stabilisation period expected to end on:
| no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
|Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
|The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
|Stabilisation trading venue:
|Luxembourg SE