Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation KfW 0.75%  1bn Tap 2028

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:11am EST

Pre-Stabilisation notice

19thFebruary 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2028

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contactDaniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: KFW
Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1 billion (new total € 5 billion)
Description: 0.75 % Global SEC registered bonds due 28 June 2028
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: settlement 26 Feb 2019, denoms 1k/1k, listing Frankfurt
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
Barclays Bank plc
JP Morgan Securities
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 19th February 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt regulated Market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aINSPIREMD : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
06:21aENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:20aCONTINENTAL RESOURCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
06:20aNAVIENT CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aOil Hits Three-Month High on Tightening Supply
DJ
06:19aRED ROCK RESORTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aMANCHESTER UNITED : Talking points after the win at Chelsea
PU
06:18aTELECOM PLUS : Notification of Major Interests in Shares - 19 February 2019
PU
06:18aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
PU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.