News : Companies

News : Companies
All News
COMMERZBANK AG : - Pre-stabilisation Land Berlin  250mn Tap 2029

02/25/2019 | 03:14am EST

Pre-Stabilisation notice

25 February 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

The German State of Berlin

EUR 250,000,000  LSA Tap due 2029

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised:
Issuer: The German State of Berlin
Guarantor (if any): none
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 250,000,000 (no grow)
Description: 0.625 % € 250mn senior, unsecured increase due5 February 2029
Offer price: tbc
Other offer terms: denoms 1k/1k, Rating Aa1/AAA/AAA, settlement 4 March 2019, new total size EUR 1.05 billion
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:		 Commerzbank AG
DekaBank
LBBW
TD Securities
UniCredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 25 February 2019
Stabilisation period expected to end on:   no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue: Berlin regulated market

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END


© PRNewswire 2019
