Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE URGES HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATIONS TO STOP FORECLOSURES DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:08pm EDT

Falls Church, March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading international authority setting standards and best practices for people governing and managing community associations, is urging boards of directors to suspend foreclosure activity through June 1.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAI Board of Trustees has developed the Statement of Foreclosure Moratorium, a set of principles for community associations — commonly referred to as condominium communities, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives — to adopt when addressing homeowners who can’t pay their assessments during this time.

  1. If an owner is unable to pay assessments on time, the owner should notify their community association to work out a payment plan. Homeowners with a financial hardship should be encouraged to apply for government assistance, if available.
  2. Community associations should adopt a moratorium on foreclosures for 60 days (or until at least June 1, 2020).
  3. Community associations should waive late fees and penalties for owners who face temporary financial hardships due to COVID-19.
  4. Community associations should amend, temporarily relax, or follow existing non-foreclosure collection policies that are fair and applied equally to all members.
  5. Community associations should continue to record liens to protect their interests.
  6. Community associations should emphasize the importance of owners paying their assessments on time, if possible.

With more than 350,000 community associations in the U.S., the collection of assessments is a very serious and important responsibility of a governing board. Failing to collect assessments may impair a community association’s ability to pays its bills, provide essential services, acquire financing for continued operations, and may impact the ability of a potential purchaser to obtain a mortgage.

“Today, we’re witnessing condominiums and homeowners associations closing common areas— including clubhouses, gyms, playgrounds, pools, and more, to comply with government regulations,” says Dawn M. Bauman, CAE, CAI’s senior vice president of government and public affairs. “Some residents who may not be familiar with the financial model of the community association may compare the association’s exercise facility with a gym membership and wonder why they need to continue to pay if it isn’t open or available for use. Despite common area closures, these facilities still need to be cleaned and maintained, and they are still owned by the association.”

CAI has published a brief explanation of the Financial Model of a Community Association to guide homeowners and renters living in a community association.

As people shelter in place and stay at home, it is more important than ever for communities to be a place where residents feel safe and comfortable. CAI is proud to provide resources to support community association board leaders, managers, business partners, and residents as they navigate these challenging and changing times. Community associations can find up-to-date resources on COVID-19, including sample forms, documents, and answers to frequently asked questions, at www.caionline.org/coronavirus

About Community Associations Institute 
Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the nearly 350,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With nearly 45,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.

Amy Repke
Community Associations Institute
703-970-9239
arepke@caionline.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:46p31.03.2020, 21 : 25 CET/CEST, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 compounded by the oil price deterioration impact [pdf, 23.4 KB]
PU
03:44pGENMAB A/S : Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise
AQ
03:41pStolt-Nielsen Limited Distributes Materials For the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03:40pNATIXIS : SocGen, Natixis skip 2019 dividends, may consider payments in second half
RE
03:39pFemale Physicians Join Forces, Fight COVID-19 With Shared Resources, Protocols, and Clinical Trials
PR
03:39pAPPLIED MINERALS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:38pCAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:37pRETAIL HOLDINGS N.V. : Distribution Payment
PR
03:36pEMX ROYALTY : Company Presentation
PU
03:36pALTIUM : Launches Altium Stories
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : clarifies Teams usage surged 775% in Italy
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Imperial Brands, British American Tobacco sign deals..
5LME COPPER CASH : Copper's Terrible Quarter Could Just Be the Start

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group