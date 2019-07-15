COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Update to the Financial Analysis Summary 2019

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk plc ('SFC' or the 'Company') pursuant to the Listing Rules.
Update to the Financial Analysis Summary
Simonds Farsons Cisk plc announces that the Financial Analysis Summary dated 15th July 2019, prepared by Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Ltd., in line with the requirements of the Listing Authority Policies in relation to the €20 million 3.50% Unsecured Bonds 2027 issued by the Company in 2017, is attached herewith and is also available for inspection on the Company's website via the following link http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-analysis-summary.
Antoinette Caruana
Company Secretary
