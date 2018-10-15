THE COMPETITION COUNCIL ANALYSES THE TAKING OVER OF PERUTNINA

PTUJ AND PERUTNINA ROMÂNIA

The Competition Council analyses the operation by which the gropu MHP SE, with the headquarters in Ciprus, owns sole control over Perutnina Ptuj d.d. and implicitly over Perutnina România SRL.

MHP SE has as activity object the marketing of poultry meat products, being present in Romania through its distributors with the following products: fresh chicken breast, frozen chicken breast, frozen chicken, cold products "ready to eat".

Perutnina România is active on the production and trading market of poultry meat products, especially on the poultry meat products segment, the main products markered at present on the Romanian market being poultry/chicken sausages and patisserie.

According to the provisions of the Competition Law no 21/1996, this operation is an economic concentration exceeding the thresholds stipulated by the law, falling under the control of the Competition Council.

As a result, the competition authority will evaluate this operation of economic concentration in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadline established by the law.

October 2018

