Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

COMPETITION COUNCIL : ANALYSES THE TAKING OVER OF PERUTNINA PTUJ AND PERUTNINA ROMÂNIA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:58pm CEST

THE COMPETITION COUNCIL ANALYSES THE TAKING OVER OF PERUTNINA

PTUJ AND PERUTNINA ROMÂNIA

The Competition Council analyses the operation by which the gropu MHP SE, with the headquarters in Ciprus, owns sole control over Perutnina Ptuj d.d. and implicitly over Perutnina România SRL.

MHP SE has as activity object the marketing of poultry meat products, being present in Romania through its distributors with the following products: fresh chicken breast, frozen chicken breast, frozen chicken, cold products "ready to eat".

Perutnina România is active on the production and trading market of poultry meat products, especially on the poultry meat products segment, the main products markered at present on the Romanian market being poultry/chicken sausages and patisserie.

According to the provisions of the Competition Law no 21/1996, this operation is an economic concentration exceeding the thresholds stipulated by the law, falling under the control of the Competition Council.

As a result, the competition authority will evaluate this operation of economic concentration in order to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the deadline established by the law.

October 2018

tel.: 0372.129.710, 021.405.44 29

e-mail: presa@consiliulconcurentei.ro

Disclaimer

Competition Council published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 16:57:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:52pCANADIAN FIRMS OPTIMISTIC EVEN BEFORE NEW TRADE DEAL : Survey -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:44pU.S. Retail Sales Rose Slightly in September -- 2nd Update
DJ
07:38pFAC : EU's work with partners on migration to be preserved and strengthened Mogherini says
PU
07:38pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : EEA EFTA Comment on the new Erasmus programme (2021-2027)
PU
07:33pUSDA UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE : Announces United Soybean Board Appointments
PU
07:28pCBO CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET OFFICE : S. 3233, Nicaragua Human Rights and Anticorruption Act of 2018
PU
07:25pMany U.S. mall owners say good riddance to Sears
RE
07:25pThrive Mortgage partners with Cloudvirga to give its loan officers an edge with consumers
SE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.