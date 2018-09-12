COMPLANT China National Complete Plant Import & : Chairman Liu Yan attended the High-level Dialogue ...

The 2018 Beijing summit of China Africa Cooperation Forum was opened in Beijing in September 3rd. Following the 2006 Beijing Summit and the 2015 Johannesburg Summit, this is the third summit in the history of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum. It is also the largest gathering of participants. More than 50 African leaders gathered in Beijing. The UN Secretary-General and representatives of 27 international organizations also attended the summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. On the same day, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and representatives of the business community and the Sixth China-Africa Entrepreneurs Congress at the National Convention Center and delivered a keynote speech. Chairman Liu Yan was invited to represent SDIC to attend the High-level Dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and representatives of the business community and the Sixth China-Africa Entrepreneurs' Congress.

COMPLANT has a history of 60 years of foreign aid and international economic cooperation. On this grand occasion, the company welcomed many new and old friends from Africa, and participated in and organized many foreign affairs activities. It has been in close contact and exchanges with delegations from Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Chad, Nigeria and other countries to promote friendship and consultation between the two sides. The overall plan of cooperation has yielded fruitful results.