COMPLANT China National Complete Plant Import & : Chairman Liu Yan attended the Ivory Coast-China Ec...

On August 31, 2018, during the Beijing Summit of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum, the chairman of the company, Liu Yan, was invited to attend the Ivory Coast-China Economic Cooperation Forum hosted by the Ivorian Embassy in China.

On September 3, Chairman Liu Yan met with Mr. Ali Kuribali, Minister of African Integration of Ivory Coast, at the COMPLANT Building. Chairman Liu briefed Mr. Minister on the history of COMPLANT's development in Ivory Coast and its key projects in Africa and overseas. The Minister fully affirmed COMPLANT's professional competence and project experience, and said that the President and His Excellency the Prime Minister of Cote d'Ivoire have high hopes for the future of cooperation between the two sides.

Chairman Liu said that COMPLANT actively responded to Chairman Xi Jinping's call to 'boost Africa's development with China's development, and ultimately achieve mutual benefit and win-win development', and was willing to continue to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Ivory Coast and add glory to China's friendship with Ivory Coast.