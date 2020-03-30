COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF ME TODAY GROUP

31 March 2020 NZX LIMITED WELLINGTON COMPLETION OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE ME TODAY GROUP AND ISSUE OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES The directors of CSM Group Limited (NZX:CSM) are pleased to advise that CSM has completed the acquisition of the Me Today Group today. The Me Today Group owns and operates the Me Today brand (Me Today), a New Zealand founded and based health and wellness brand that produces premium quality products clearly linking supplements and natural skincare, ultimately making it easier for consumers to shop. Me Today's products have been formulated using absorbable ingredients and, where possible, are either vegetarian or vegan friendly. The Me Today Group is conscious of its responsibility towards the environment, so product packaging has been designed to minimise plastic waste and is almost entirely recyclable. The Me Today range offers a modern solution to modern problems. Launching with a cross-category focus positioned Me Today well to grow through new product development and expansion into new health and wellness categories. As well as the Me Today brand, the Founders have created The Good Brand Company. The Good Brand Company was established to sell and market third party brands within the health and wellness space. The Good Brand Company represents Me Today and other agency branded businesses. In conjunction with the acquisition, the following actions have been implemented: Issue of 1,110,000,000 new ordinary fully paid CSM shares to MTL Securities Limited CSM has issued 1,110,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares (at an issue price of $0.005 cents per share) to MTL Securities Limited ("Consideration Shares") in settlement of the purchase price payable to acquire the Me Today Group. A Capital Change Notice confirming the issue of the Consideration Shares accompanies this announcement. Issue of new 300,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares to wholesale investors CSM has issued 300,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares (at an issue price of $0.005 cents per share) pursuant to wholesale placement undertaken ("Placement Shares"). A Capital Change Notice confirming the issue of the Placement Shares accompanies this announcement. Current Shares on issue Following the issue of the Consolidation Shares and the Placement Shares referred to above, there will be a total of 1,824,550,000 ordianary shares on issue in CSM. Change of Directors

In conjunction with the completion of the acquisition of the Me Today Group, each of Richard Shi, Sean Joyce, Tim Preston and Ping Li have resigned as directors of CSM. Today, each of Grant Baker, Stephen Sinclair, Michael Kerr, Hannah Barrett and Antony Vriens have been formally appointed as directors of CSM. Roger Gower, an existing director of CSM will remain as a director of CSM. Grant Baker will be the Chair of the Board of the Company. The Board considers that each of Roger Gower, Hannah Barrett and Antony Vriens are independent directors (as that term is defined in the Listing Rules). Change of Name CSM Group has resolved to change its name to Me Today Limited with legal effect from 31 March 2020.The change is scheduled to be effective on NZX's systems from 6 April 2020. Change of Ticker Code CSM has resolved to change its ticker code from "CSM" to "MEE", with the change scheduled to be effective on NZX's systems from 6 April 2020. New Auditor CSM confirms that BDO are appointed as the new auditor of the Company. Prospective Consolidation CSM confirms that the proposed consolidation of its share capital disclosed to the market last week, shall be implemented on 3 April 2020. In terms of the consolidation, every 5 CSM shares held as at 5:00 p.m. on 2 April 2020 will be consolidated into one share, with all fractional entitlements rounded to the nearest whole number of shares (and any fractional entitlements to a half share being rounded up). CSM shares are currently suspended from trading, and the consolidation shall be undertaken whilst the CSM shares remain suspended. Following the issue of the Consolidation Shares and the Placement Shares referred to above, and prior to the undertaking of the consolidation, there will be a total of 1,824,550,000 shares on issue in CSM. As a result of the consolidation, the number of CSM shares on issue will be reduced from 1,824,550,000 to approximately 364,910,000. ENDS For further information on Me Today, please contact: Grant Baker, email: grant@gbaker.co.nz, mobile: 021 729 800 For media assistance including imagery, please contact: Jackie Ellis on 027 246 2505 or email jackie@ellisandco.co.nz.

ABOUT ME|TODAY www.metoday.com Me Today is built on the ethos that people need to be their best to be able to look after the people around them. Me Today is a New Zealand Health and Wellbeing brand that clearly links supplements and skincare under the one brand. Me Today produces quality supplements that are made from premium quality formulas based on scientific and traditional evidence, as well as skincare that is cruelty free vegan/vegetarian and highly natural. The Me Today range offers a modern solution to modern problems. The Me Today mantra is around achieving your personal best. Me Today Supplements Eight modern products formulated for busy lifestyles, the core product pillars include Men's and Women's Daily, Protect, Energise, Goodnight, Beauty, Move and Becalm, a range of supplements to help with everything from general wellbeing to immune function, energy, mobility and relaxation. All products are encapsulated in easy to swallow vegetable capsules and are packed in glass vessels for efficacy and environmental reasons. Premium Quality Formulas

Based on Scientific & Traditional Evidence

Effective & Easy to Swallow Vege Caps

Highly Absorbable Forms of Ingredients Me Today Skincare The Women's Daily Skincare range, is enriched with nine essential botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins from the Me Today Women's Daily supplement and is blended specially to enrich and hydrate your skin. The range spans the full spectrum from Micellar Gel, Cream Cleanser, Mist Toner, Moisturiser, and Serum to Eye Cream, Night Cream and a replenishing Face Mask. The Protect skincare range is enriched with botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins from the Me Today Protect supplement and is blended specially to balance and comfort your skin. Products include a Lip Balm, Hand Wash, Hand Lotion and Hand Cream. Cruelty Free

Vegan/Vegetarian Friendly

No Parabens, SLS/SLES, Phthalates

Enriched with botanicals, antioxidants & vitamins

95%+ Naturally derived ingredients The Me Today range makes it easier for people to be able to put themselves first, by providing efficacious options across multiple categories that are easy to shop and that cover many health and beauty needs - all made with the environment in mind. Me Today Brand Roadmap Vision - To be the leading wellness brand in pharmacy Mission - To help consumers live their best lives and feel good, both on the inside and outside Ambition - To be the 'must have' products to enhance consumers' general wellbeing

me I today - unlocking your best tomorrow. ABOUT THE GOOD BRAND COMPANY LIMITED Established in 2018 to grow agency brands. Specialists in the Health, Natural Skincare and Wellbeing spaces. Currently selling products in Pharmacy (Green Cross Health, Chemist Warehouse, Independent Pharmacy) and Health stores, with a dedicated national sales team. On behalf of its brand partners currently The Good Brand Company has products in over 300 stores around New Zealand. As part of the service provided, The Good Brand Company is also a commercial partner to brands, offering services such as: key account management, supply and demand reviews, 4pl warehousing & logistics options, go to market strategy input, trade marketing, brand marketing and ultimately a good level of understanding of the New Zealand retail environment. The Good Brand Company has positioned itself as the New Zealand sales partner for brands wanting an effective yet efficient way to sell into New Zealand retailers. The Good Brand Company believes in working with Good Brands, has Good people and offers Good service. ENDS