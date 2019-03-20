COMPUMEDICS : WINS MAJOR MASTER AGREEMENT CONTRACT

Highlights

Compumedics has signed an agreement with leading US-based healthcare provider, Adventist Health System ('Adventist')

Agreement is for Compumedics to be an Adventist's qualified vendor across all 48 of their hospital campuses, for supply of Compumedics suite of sleep, neurological monitoring, and brain research (Neuroscan) systems and consumable/supplies range

Initial estimated $1.4m (US1.0m) contract to supply Compumedics' neurological monitoring devices received and installed

Adventist has 48 hospital campuses, employing more than 80,000 medical and healthcare personnel

Contract represents further validation of Compumedics' sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research product offerings including its new Cloud-based Nexus360 diagnostic platform

One of Compumedics' core business objectives is to continue growing its sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research (Neuroscan) businesses in key international markets

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) ('Compumedics' or 'Company') is pleased to announce it has signed a major Master agreement to be the supplier to, US-based, Adventist Health System ('Adventist'). Under the agreement Compumedics will supply its world-leading suite of sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research ('Neuroscan') systems to Adventist's network of 48 hospitals. The agreement also includes Compumedics range of consumable/supply items.

Adventist Health System is a key provider of healthcare services in the South and Southwest states of the US, with 48 hospital campuses and over 80,000 medical and healthcare personnel.

Compumedics has received a $1.4m (approx. USD1.0m) order from Adventist affiliated hospital in Tampa, Florida for the supply of its neurological monitoring systems, including the new-generation Grael product platform, as well as the Nexus360 and Neuvo systems. This system has now been installed.

Under this sales order, Compumedics has shipped approximately 19 epilepsy-monitoring systems to the

hospital.

Compumedics is confident this sales order will represent the first of many similar sales orders by the Adventist health network.

The Adventist Health System hospital at Tampa, Florida is one of the largest epilepsy hospitals in Florida.

Dr. David Burton, Executive Chairman of Compumedics, said:

'We are very pleased to announce this awarded Master Agreement to become a key vendor for the Adventist Health System for our complete range of sleep, neurological monitoring and Neuroscan systems.

'In particular we are very pleased to receive the initial and significant order from Tampa, Florida for

Compumedics' current generation of neurological monitoring technology, including the current and recently expanded Grael product platform and importantly our new cloud-based diagnostic and center management platform, Nexus360.

'Compumedics was able to achieve this win against robust local and international competition in the US, so now the systems are installed this will be a significant reference site and network for the Company in the critical US market. Compumedics will look to continue to expand its sleep and neurological diagnostic and monitoring businesses in this market as a result of this order.'

About Adventist Heath

Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organisation with a tradition of caring for the physical emotional and spiritual needs of every patient.

Adventist Health System has 48 award-winning facilities in 10 states with more than 80,000 skilled and

compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centres provide individualised, wholistic care.

About Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) is a medical device company involved in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of diagnostics technology for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company owns US based Neuroscan and Germany based DWL Elektronishe GmbH. In conjunction with these two subsidiaries, Compumedics has a broad international reach, including the Americas, Australia and Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Executive Chairman Dr David Burton founded Compumedics in 1987. In the same year the company successfully designed and installed the first Australian, fully computerised sleep clinic at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. Following this early success, Compumedics focused on the development of products that sold into the growing international sleep clinic and home monitoring markets.

Compumedics listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000. Over the years, Compumedics has received numerous awards, including Australia's Exporter of the Year, and has been recognised as a Top 100 Innovator by both German and Australian governments.

