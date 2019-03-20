Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMPUMEDICS : WINS MAJOR MASTER AGREEMENT CONTRACT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Highlights

  • Compumedics has signed an agreement with leading US-based healthcare provider, Adventist Health System ('Adventist')
  • Agreement is for Compumedics to be an Adventist's qualified vendor across all 48 of their hospital campuses, for supply of Compumedics suite of sleep, neurological monitoring, and brain research (Neuroscan) systems and consumable/supplies range
  • Initial estimated $1.4m (US1.0m) contract to supply Compumedics' neurological monitoring devices received and installed
  • Adventist has 48 hospital campuses, employing more than 80,000 medical and healthcare personnel
  • Contract represents further validation of Compumedics' sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research product offerings including its new Cloud-based Nexus360 diagnostic platform
  • One of Compumedics' core business objectives is to continue growing its sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research (Neuroscan) businesses in key international markets

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) ('Compumedics' or 'Company') is pleased to announce it has signed a major Master agreement to be the supplier to, US-based, Adventist Health System ('Adventist'). Under the agreement Compumedics will supply its world-leading suite of sleep, neurological monitoring and brain research ('Neuroscan') systems to Adventist's network of 48 hospitals. The agreement also includes Compumedics range of consumable/supply items.

Adventist Health System is a key provider of healthcare services in the South and Southwest states of the US, with 48 hospital campuses and over 80,000 medical and healthcare personnel.

Compumedics has received a $1.4m (approx. USD1.0m) order from Adventist affiliated hospital in Tampa, Florida for the supply of its neurological monitoring systems, including the new-generation Grael product platform, as well as the Nexus360 and Neuvo systems. This system has now been installed.

Under this sales order, Compumedics has shipped approximately 19 epilepsy-monitoring systems to the
hospital.

Compumedics is confident this sales order will represent the first of many similar sales orders by the Adventist health network.

The Adventist Health System hospital at Tampa, Florida is one of the largest epilepsy hospitals in Florida.

Dr. David Burton, Executive Chairman of Compumedics, said:

'We are very pleased to announce this awarded Master Agreement to become a key vendor for the Adventist Health System for our complete range of sleep, neurological monitoring and Neuroscan systems.

'In particular we are very pleased to receive the initial and significant order from Tampa, Florida for
Compumedics' current generation of neurological monitoring technology, including the current and recently expanded Grael product platform and importantly our new cloud-based diagnostic and center management platform, Nexus360.

'Compumedics was able to achieve this win against robust local and international competition in the US, so now the systems are installed this will be a significant reference site and network for the Company in the critical US market. Compumedics will look to continue to expand its sleep and neurological diagnostic and monitoring businesses in this market as a result of this order.'

About Adventist Heath

Adventist Health System is a faith-based health care organisation with a tradition of caring for the physical emotional and spiritual needs of every patient.
Adventist Health System has 48 award-winning facilities in 10 states with more than 80,000 skilled and
compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centres provide individualised, wholistic care.

About Compumedics Limited

Compumedics Limited (ASX: CMP) is a medical device company involved in the development, manufacture and commercialisation of diagnostics technology for the sleep, brain and ultrasonic blood-flow monitoring applications. The company owns US based Neuroscan and Germany based DWL Elektronishe GmbH. In conjunction with these two subsidiaries, Compumedics has a broad international reach, including the Americas, Australia and Asia Pacific, Europe and the Middle East.

Executive Chairman Dr David Burton founded Compumedics in 1987. In the same year the company successfully designed and installed the first Australian, fully computerised sleep clinic at Epworth Hospital in Melbourne. Following this early success, Compumedics focused on the development of products that sold into the growing international sleep clinic and home monitoring markets.

Compumedics listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2000. Over the years, Compumedics has received numerous awards, including Australia's Exporter of the Year, and has been recognised as a Top 100 Innovator by both German and Australian governments.

For further information please contact:

Dr David Burton
Executive Chairman, CEO Executive Director
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

David Lawson
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: + 61 3 8420 7300
Fax: +61 3 8420 7399

Investor Relations, Media & PR enquiries:

Rod North
Managing Director
Bourse Communications Pty Ltd Phone: +61 3 9510 8309
Mobile: 0408 670 706

Richard Allen
Oxygen Financial PR
Ph: + 61 3 9915 6341
Mob: 0403 493 049

Disclaimer

Compumedics Limited published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 01:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated
BU
09:56pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Latest XSPairFET™ Buck-Boost MOSFET for Type-C Applications
BU
09:54pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:53pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Launches New 650V αGaN™ Product Family
BU
09:52pXIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
RE
09:51pEDISON INTERNATIONAL : SCE Responds to Report on the 2017 Koenigstein Fire
BU
09:50pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-03-21 $2.2M Placement Completed to Support Jambreiro FS Review | 267KB
PU
09:49pKRAFT HEINZ : Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company
BU
09:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Joins Forces with Monash University-led Partnership to Advance Novel Technology Aimed at Saving Lives of Women in Child Birth
PU
09:44pALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR : Introduces a High SOA MOSFET for Hot Swap Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : China smartphone maker Xiaomi beats profit view, sees more global expansion
2Levi Strauss valued at $6.6 billion as IPO prices above target
3THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC : New Advanced DualBeam Scanning Electron Microscope Desig..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to post steepest profit fall in 13 years on games setback
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Amnesty faults electric vehicle batteries as carbon intensive

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.