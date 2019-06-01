COMPUTEX 2019 Ended Successfully

COMPUTEX 2019 closed today (June 1) with a huge success. In the last
five days, 42,495 international buyers from 171 countries flooded into
the show, a 0.5% growth from the previous year. The top 10 buyer
countries are, namely, China, the US, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong,
Thailand, Singapore, Germany, Malaysia, and India. Once again, COMPUTEX
established the role of a leading ICT tradeshow that connects businesses
along industry supply chains and opens up infinite possibilities in the
tech ecosystem. In addition, InnoVEX 2019 attracted 18,251 visitors in 3
days, a 3% from the previous year, showing significant startup dynamics.
During the show, 76 heavyweight buyers from around the world
participated in 470 sessions of one-on-one procurement meetings.
Furthermore, InnoVEX invited 45 international venture capital firms,
including Samsung NEXT, LINE, Delta, China Trust, and Israel's largest
fundraising platform, OurCrowd, to match with 69 startups.
Myriads of Gaming Devices Launched; New-Generation High-Performance
Products Glowed
With the advancements and introduction of new AAA games based on
generous production budgets and marketing cost, PC manufacturers are
taking up challenges to break technological boundaries. The development
of high-performance multitasking processors, graphics cards, memory, and
high-end peripherals is indicating that these brands are catering to
professional eSports players and enthusiastic gamers, meeting their
demands and expectations for immersive gaming experiences.
MSI’s flagship GT76 Titan gaming laptop showcased at COMPUTEX was armed
with an Intel® Core™ i9 processor that can be overclocked to
5.0GHz across all 8 cores, while its extreme cooling capability handles
the most extreme heat, granting the new GT Titan its overclocked desktop
performance. ADATA showcased its XPG ORB that presents all XPG products
and offers immersive experiences. ASRock introduced its Phantom Gaming
motherboards while its premium Z390 Phantom Gaming X received the most
attention at COMPUTEX for being the first motherboard in the world to
support Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), providing improved thermal result and
superior performance.
Inspiring eSports Games Held for Charity on the International Stage
As the first charity eSports event held at COMPUTEX, ZOTAC CUP Fight for
Charity LOL Tournament ended today. A total Grand Finals prize pool of
US$100,000 will go towards charities including Esports Foundation in the
US, Gaming Aid in Germany and Make-A-Wish Foundation. ZOTAC successfully
made positive impacts and give back for a good cause.
G.Skill OC World Record Stage 2019 and OC World Cup 2019—organized by
G.Skill and sponsored by Samsung and Intel—ended with championship taken
by Alex@ro from Romania. The 8th G.Skill OC World Record Overclocking
Competition invited 15 overclockers to represent the major e-sports
vendors to demonstrate the powerful hardware performance on the spot.
And in addition to the overclocking contest, G.Skill Extreme Mod Stage
2019, on the other hand, invited 10 teams of talented system mod
builders to bring their creativity into full play at COMPUTEX and
presented 11 of the world’s most creative and special system mods.
Promising Startups From Around the World Gathered at InnoVEX, Pitch
Competition Awards Delivered
As a global indicator, InnoVEX is a platform that encourages startups to
show their unlimited creativity and offers publicity opportunities.
Every year at InnoVEX, a pitch competition is held. This year, the total
award reached US$420,000. The grand prize worthy of US$30,000 was taken
by MedFluid. Omni Eyes, Mind & Idea Fly, Onesoftdigm, MedFluid, and
PurCity left with Startup Terrace Awards and US$ 60,000. MTAMTech was
awarded US$10,000 by Taiwania Capital and Ganzin technology received
US$10,000 award by Qualcomm.
For the first time, a CEO Keynote was held with COMPUTEX pre-show
International Press Conference with AMD President & CEO Dr. Lisa Su as
the keynote speaker. Dr. Lisa Su addressed how the next-generation of
computing will drive innovation. She also invited Microsoft, ASUS, Acer
and close to 20 industry partners to present the computing industry
ecosystem. Leonor Lin, TAITRA Executive Vice President said, “This year,
we have seen various innovative applications driven by the advancements
of AI, IoT, and 5G. The technologies to process a massive amount of data
and high-performance computing will be one of the most important driving
forces to sustain the growth of the tech industry in the future.
COMPUTEX 2019 has fulfilled its promise to build global tech ecosystems.
As the scope of exhibitions and the number of participants set new
records, we expect COMPUTEX to keep leading technology businesses
forward to build global technology ecosystems that bring prosperity to
all.”
