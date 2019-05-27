COMPUTEX 2019 Kicks Off Tomorrow in Taipei

COMPUTEX 2019 officially kicks off on Tuesday with focuses on AI & IoT,
5G, Blockchain, Innovations & Startups, and Gaming & XR. A total of
1,685 exhibitors will showcase their technologies in 5,508 booths, which
is a near 10% growth from last year. The keynote speakers reflect this
emphasis as AMD, Intel, and Microsoft are getting ready to give talks at
COMPUTEX.
Group photo at 2019 COMPUTEX International Press Conference & CEO Keynote (Photo: Business Wire)
Exciting Lineup of Keynote Speeches; Technology Giants Gather at the
Forum to Share Insights
For the first time, a CEO Keynote is incorporated in the international
press conference where AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su addresses how
the next-generation of computing will drive innovation. AMD will, at the
same event, unveil details about upcoming products with its ecosystem
partners in Taiwan. AMD will share with the audience how to build an
all-new high-performance computing system and achieve technology
revolutions.
TAITRA welcomes everyone to join Intel Senior Vice President and General
Manager of the Client Computing Group Gregory M. Bryant at COMPUTEX 2019
on the opening day to discover how the company is transforming
intelligent computing for our data-centric world. On the second day, the
Microsoft Keynote Forum offers a look into new intelligent cloud and
intelligent edge advancements by Microsoft Corporate Vice President Nick
Parker.
In addition, the much anticipated COMPUTEX Forum and InnoVEX Forum will
respectively focus on "Pervasive Intelligence" and "Connecting Global
Startups with Taiwan's Advantage". Global tech giants and innovators
will meet to exchange ideas about trends, future business opportunities,
and international collaborations.
The Taipei 5G Summit is being held during COMPUTEX to give an in-depth
perspective on the latest technology and industry trends. As COMPUTEX
2019 continues to take the leadership role in the global technology
ecosystem to help its international partners expand its business
opportunities, the parallel event— Taipei 5G Summit—will lead
discussions in 5G market development opportunities, technology, and
innovative applications on the third day of the event.
COMPUTEX 2019 Highlights 5 Major Themes; Business Opportunities in
Advanced Technologies Revealed
COMPUTEX 2019 takes place across multiple venues this year at TWTC
Nangang Exhibition Hall 1 & 2 (TaiNEX 1 & 2), TWTC Hall 1 and TICC. Each
exhibition hall offers valuable information and exciting features that
deserve a visit.
A Cyber Security & Video Surveillance exhibition area is created to
display the latest computer vision technology and market opportunities.
InnoVEX, with 20% more exhibitors this year, is relocated to TWTC Hall 1
to provide more room for displays, pitches, and matchmaking. Also for
the first time, a charity esports event—ZOTAC CUP Fight for Charity LoL
Tournament—is held at COMPUTEX. This heartwarming event invites everyone
to play for charity!
Walter Yeh, TAITRA President & CEO said, “In 2018, the World Economic
Forum named Taiwan as one of four "super innovators", alongside Germany,
the United States, and Switzerland. This proves that the international
community has recognized Taiwan for its innovative power in the
technology industry and market. TAITRA has been committed to
facilitating transformation so Taiwan can become a leading community for
innovators around the world. COMPUTEX targets to create a synergy of
global and local resources to provide a comprehensive platform for
technical exchange and collaboration, innovative thinking, and resource
integration. This year, in addition to expanding the scope of InnoVEX,
TAITRA will contribute to innovation by forging a stronger connection
between Taiwan's industry and global resources. With its global partners
in the ICT industry, COMPUTEX will transform the world."
COMPUTEX 2019 will be held from May 28 to June 1, 2019, and InnoVEX will
display from May 29 to May 31. Together with exhibitors, buyers and
related industry professionals from around the world to fully
demonstrate the future technology ecosystem and master emerging business
opportunities.
About COMPUTEX TAIPEI (also called COMPUTEX):
Established in 1981, COMPUTEX is one of the leading global ICT, IoT, and
startup tradeshows with a complete supply chain and IoT ecosystems.
Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)
and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), COMPUTEX, based upon Taiwan’s
complete ICT clusters, covers the whole spectrum of ICT industry, from
established brands to startups and from ICT supply chain to IoT
ecosystems. With strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities and IPR
protection, Taiwan is a strategic destination for foreign companies and
investors looking for partners in global technology ecosystems. Follow
COMPUTEX on its website at www.computextaipei.com.tw
and Twitter @computex_taipei using the hashtag #COMPUTEX.
About TAITRA:
Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, the Taiwan External Trade
Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit trade promotion
organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry
associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists
Taiwan businesses and manufacturers with reinforcing their international
competitiveness and in coping with the challenges they face in foreign
markets.
TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network
of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei
headquarters, five local branch offices in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung,
Tainan and Kaohsiung, and 60 overseas branch offices worldwide. Together
with its sister organizations, Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei
World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade
opportunities through effective promotion strategies.
In addition to organizing trade delegations & providing customized
procurement services, TAITRA also hosts more than 35 international trade
shows annually in Taipei and Kaohsiung.
