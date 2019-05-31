COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor News Recap

COMPUTEX TAIPEI closes tomorrow, June 1, 2019 at the Taipei World Trade
Center, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and the Taipei International
Convention Center (TICC). Please note the following important
information:
Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through May 31, 2019. Business
Wire is the official
news distribution partner for COMPUTEX.
05/31/2019 - 04:01 AM
Vertexcom,
QNO Technology and DFI Demonstrate Wi-SUN IoT Solutions at Computex
Taipei 2019
05/30/2019 - 05:00 AM
WaveOptics
and PEGATRON Demonstrate AiR Glasses Prototype at Both AWE and PEGATRON
Day
05/28/2019 - 07:00 PM
Transphorm’s
Gen III JEDEC-Qualified GaN to Power Wentai’s New 1.6 kW Titanium ATX PC
Gaming Power Supply
05/28/2019 - 03:00 AM
Silicon
Motion introduces the First Single Chip Controller for Cost Effective
USB Portable SSDs
05/27/2019 - 11:00 PM
Intel
Brings the Most Integrated Platform-Wide Leadership to PCs with New 10th
Gen Intel Core Processors and Project Athena at COMPUTEX 2019
05/27/2019 - 06:00 PM
HyperX
Expands Gaming Peripheral Line Up at Computex 2019
05/27/2019 - 06:00 PM
Clientron
Showcases the Latest POS System and IoV Intelligent in-Vehicle Driving
Solution at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019
05/27/2019 - 05:00 PM
Cypress
Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Charger Solution
for Power Adapter OEMs
05/27/2019 - 05:00 PM
Wiwynn
Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ Electronic
Liquids at Computex Taipei 2019
05/27/2019 - 01:42 AM
COMPUTEX
2019 Kicks Off Tomorrow in Taipei
05/27/2019 - 12:30 AM
Crafted
for Creators: Razer Blade Studio Edition Laptops
05/26/2019 - 07:00 PM
TYAN
Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring 2nd Gen
Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at Computex 2019
05/26/2019 - 05:30 PM
Wiwynn
Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project
05/26/2019 - 03:00 PM
Airgain
Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions
05/24/2019 - 03:47 PM
COMPUTEX
TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor Profiles
05/24/2019 - 05:00 AM
Innovium
to Showcase Range of Switching Solutions Using 12.8Tbps TERALYNX
Switches at Computex 2019
05/23/2019 - 06:00 PM
The
Posiflex Group Showcases an Ecosystem of Connected Solution Endpoints
with IoT Remote Monitoring at Computex 2019
05/23/2019 - 05:00 PM
Immervision
Unveils New Line of Augmented Resolution Panomorph Camera Modules at
COMPUTEX 2019
05/23/2019 - 06:00 AM
CyberLink
to Showcase FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine at Computex 2019
05/20/2019 - 06:00 AM
Analogix
Introduces Its VirtualLink™ Reference Design for High-Performance Gaming
Notebooks
04/11/2019 - 09:00 PM
Media
Alert: Intel at COMPUTEX 2019
04/01/2019 - 09:23 PM
AMD
President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver COMPUTEX 2019 CEO Keynote on
New High-Performance Computing Technologies
