COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor News Recap

05/31/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

COMPUTEX TAIPEI closes tomorrow, June 1, 2019 at the Taipei World Trade Center, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). Please note the following important information:

Exhibitor News
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/computex-taipei-2019/

Press Information
https://www.computex-press.com.tw/

Listed below is the exhibitor news recap through May 31, 2019. Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for COMPUTEX.

05/31/2019 - 04:01 AM
Vertexcom, QNO Technology and DFI Demonstrate Wi-SUN IoT Solutions at Computex Taipei 2019

05/30/2019 - 05:00 AM
WaveOptics and PEGATRON Demonstrate AiR Glasses Prototype at Both AWE and PEGATRON Day

05/28/2019 - 07:00 PM
Transphorm’s Gen III JEDEC-Qualified GaN to Power Wentai’s New 1.6 kW Titanium ATX PC Gaming Power Supply

05/28/2019 - 03:00 AM
Silicon Motion introduces the First Single Chip Controller for Cost Effective USB Portable SSDs

05/27/2019 - 11:00 PM
Intel Brings the Most Integrated Platform-Wide Leadership to PCs with New 10th Gen Intel Core Processors and Project Athena at COMPUTEX 2019

05/27/2019 - 06:00 PM
HyperX Expands Gaming Peripheral Line Up at Computex 2019

05/27/2019 - 06:00 PM
Clientron Showcases the Latest POS System and IoV Intelligent in-Vehicle Driving Solution at COMPUTEX Taipei 2019

05/27/2019 - 05:00 PM
Cypress Extends USB-C Leadership with Fully Integrated USB-C Charger Solution for Power Adapter OEMs

05/27/2019 - 05:00 PM
Wiwynn Showcases Immersion Cooling Solution with 3M™ Fluorinert™ Electronic Liquids at Computex Taipei 2019

05/27/2019 - 01:42 AM
COMPUTEX 2019 Kicks Off Tomorrow in Taipei

05/27/2019 - 12:30 AM
Crafted for Creators: Razer Blade Studio Edition Laptops

05/26/2019 - 07:00 PM
TYAN Showcases HPC, Storage and Cloud Server Platforms Featuring 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors at Computex 2019

05/26/2019 - 05:30 PM
Wiwynn Expands Edge Server Portfolio Based on Nokia-led OCP OpenEDGE Project

05/26/2019 - 03:00 PM
Airgain Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions

05/24/2019 - 03:47 PM
COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

05/24/2019 - 05:00 AM
Innovium to Showcase Range of Switching Solutions Using 12.8Tbps TERALYNX Switches at Computex 2019

05/23/2019 - 06:00 PM
The Posiflex Group Showcases an Ecosystem of Connected Solution Endpoints with IoT Remote Monitoring at Computex 2019

05/23/2019 - 05:00 PM
Immervision Unveils New Line of Augmented Resolution Panomorph Camera Modules at COMPUTEX 2019

05/23/2019 - 06:00 AM
CyberLink to Showcase FaceMe® AI Facial Recognition Engine at Computex 2019

05/20/2019 - 06:00 AM
Analogix Introduces Its VirtualLink™ Reference Design for High-Performance Gaming Notebooks

04/11/2019 - 09:00 PM
Media Alert: Intel at COMPUTEX 2019

04/01/2019 - 09:23 PM
AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to Deliver COMPUTEX 2019 CEO Keynote on New High-Performance Computing Technologies

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.

Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.


© Business Wire 2019
