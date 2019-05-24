Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 12:33pm EDT

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 runs May 28 – June 1, 2019 at the Taipei World Trade Center, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for COMPUTEX. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

 
Company: Aeromax Technology Co., Ltd.
Booth: S1216
Web: http://www.aeromax.com.tw/
Aeromax, founded in June 2006, aims to be a total solution provider in the Digital STB, Android TV, Audio sound card and Professional/Industrial electronics industry.
 
Our products are designed and made in Taiwan and many OEM/ODM customers have continuously regarded Aeromax as their partner because of our dedication to creating high quality products.
 
Recently launched:
AW1500_15W Walnut Casing Wireless Fast Charger.
It features premium brass construction and polished handmade walnut casing.
With excellent quality and safety, we’re sure the AW1500 (made in Taiwan) can bring the best charging experience to our customers.
 
 
Company: ATrack Technology Inc.
Booth: SmarTEX - S0810a
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TPEX:6465
Web: www.atrack.com.tw
ATrack (TPEX: 6465) specializes in telematics hardware designing and manufacturing.
 
Our core R&D team has over 15 years of industry experience, and our products have been deployed in various operating environments worldwide.
 
ATrack has also been particularly successful at performing user-specific firmware and hardware customizations to help our clients win projects in this dynamic market. Through our continuous commitment to the industry and providing unmatched level of responsiveness, we have been recognized as one of the most reliable hardware partners.
 
 
Company: BIN YUANN FIRSTLINE INDUSTRIAL CORP.
Booth: Q1334a
Web: www.binyuann.com
Bin Yuann specializes in the exporting of server chassis rails and cabinets.
 
The company was recognized by ASIG Germany for our outstanding quality and performance.
 
 
Company: CERVOZ
Booth: K0303a
Web: www.cervoz.com
Cervoz develops, produces, and markets storage and memory products for industrial applications.
 
Everything we do, from design, product management, and manufacturing, to quality control, sales and service is dedicated to fulfilling the special characteristics of diversified and critical industrial applications.
 
We are able to offer our high quality embedded products with legacy and mainstream technology, long-term availability, BOM (bill of material) control, high reliability, and top compatibility.
 
 
Company: CINCOZE
Booth: K0208
Web: www.cincoze.com
Cincoze is a professional manufacturer of embedded computing platforms.
 
We design, manufacture, and market rugged fanless computers, industrial panel PCs, and monitors for harsh and demanding environments. With its leading-edge products and application-driven functionalities, Cincoze enables new technologies and solutions for multiple applications, including factory automation, machine automation, machine vision, in-vehicle computing, intelligent transportation, and surveillance.
 
 
Company: Clientron Corp.
Booth: R0827, Nangang Hall2
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 8119
Web: www.clientron.com
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Embedded Systems. We commit to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com.
 
 
Company: CyberLink
Booth: S0704a
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSE: 5203
Web: www.cyberlink.com/faceme
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.
 
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications like smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.
 
 
Company: Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd.
Booth: Nangang Hall 2, 1F Q1016
Web: http://www.diwei.com
Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of LCD monitor arms and ergonomic TV wall mounting products, including computer monitor arms, healthcare arms, medical trolleys, TV wall mounts, projector mounts, TV stands, mobile TV carts, whiteboard stands, and POS mounts.
 
ODM & OEM projects are welcome. We can offer you all kinds of ergonomic mounting products with high quality, competitive pricing and the best service.
 
 
Company: Fonebud IoT Berhad
Booth: A0817a
Web: www.fonebud.com
Mobile Sharing Assistant (MSA) integrates blockchain technology and tourism, provides free language translation, data roaming and travel information services for tourists!
 
We developed MSA to assist travelers with barrier-free communication and internet services through the collection of data on their travel habits.
 
Our focus is to provide free roaming data: visitors pays deposit for the device and earn points by viewing short advertisements. Points may then be exchanged for roaming data, airline tickets, accommodation, etc. Travelers may also convert points to cash through the app.
 
The translation engine of the MSA allows direct live translation, instant photo translation, conference translation.
 
MSA technologies, Neural Machine Translation (NMT) and e-SIM, have both been tested and confirmed in real world situations, enabling users to have a pleasant language barrier-free journey.
 
 
Company: Ganzin Technology Inc.
Booth: TWTC Hall 1, A1219
Web: https://ganzin.com/
GANZIN, an award winning Taiwan startup, stirred up the AR/VR scene with an introduction of a breakthrough eye-tracking module – Aurora – that promises to dramatically expand on how eye-tracking can play a beneficial role in our lives.
 
Ganzin has ingeniously re-designed the necessary algorithms for a highly precise eye-tracking module, and dramatically re-architected its form factor and power requirements.
 
Ganzin Aurora eye tracking module features seamless integration, simple mechanical design, all-day battery life, and unbound usage scenarios. GANZIN is positioning itself as a key solution provider to help customers to elevate eye tracking user experiences to the next level.
 
 
Company: Gosuncnwelink Technology Co., Ltd.
Booth: K1223a
Web: www.gosuncnwelink.com
GosuncnWelink Technology is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and intelligent broadband products.
 
GosuncnWelink's high-performance M2M modules deliver wireless connectivity with a variety of air interfaces, covered GSM/GPRS, CDMA 1X/EV-DO, WCDMA/HSPA/HSPA+, LTE TDD and LTE FDD, LTE Cat-M1/NB-IoT.
 
By combining the abundant experience in telecommunication and automotive electronics, GosuncnWelink can provide "device solution" or "device + platform total solution" according to the situation of the customer's platform construction in different countries.
 
GosuncnWelink's connected car solutions deliver reliable products and services to our partners including AT&T, T-Mobile, Telia Sonera, etc.
 
 
Company: HABOOK Information Technology Inc.
Booth: S0817
Web: http://www.habook.com.tw/english/
HABOOK Group, founded in 1999, has established more than 50,000 Smarter Classrooms in over 3,000 schools around the world.
 
Having thousands of Smarter Classrooms is only the first step as we aim to spread our successful models around the world, and help teachers, students, parents, and schools get actual benefits from the awesome experiences
 
We have developed IoT, Big Data, and AI in education technology, and created a new ecosystem of Smarter Education. Our ultimate goal is to empower teaching and inspire learning.
 
 
Company: HKF Technology Co., Ltd.
Booth: TNEC 2 S0423
Web: www.hkfcom.com
HKF Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and exporters of monitors since 1996.
 
HKF develops: 7”~24” TFT-LCD computer screens; 15”~19” monitor TVs; 15”~19” CCTV monitors for the security market; 26”~52” TFT-LCD LVs; and open frame TFT-LCD modules for various applications in the banking, gaming, amusement, and advertising industries.
 
HKF is one of the most well reputed and known brands in the world of technology. HKF is able to offer you sustainable pricing, quality, and availability.
 
 
Company: ICPDAS
Booth: K0316
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 3577
Web: http://www.icpdas.com
ICP DAS, established in 1993, focuses on innovation and improving industrial automation technology. ICP DAS strives to create advanced remote I/O controllers, distributed I/O modules, and I/O data acquisition boards.
 
To provide a total industrial automation solution, ICP DAS developed a series of programmable automation controller, motion-control systems and web-related products.
 
 
Company: JAFCO Taiwan Capital
Booth: A0917a
Web: http://www.jafcoasia.com/
JAFCO Taiwan Capital was established in Taiwan by JAFCO Asia, which is the subsidiary of JAFCO Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest venture capital Group (TYO: 8595).
 
In the past 18 years, JAFCO Taiwan’s operation has invested over 70 companies with 25 successful exits, out of which 20 were successfully listed.
 
This is the first time JAFCO Taiwan Capital leads 5 of our portfolios - Deluxe Technology, Aeolus Robotics, Artilux Inc., ACT Genomics and Taiwan Advanced Nanotech - to join InnoVEX.
 
Through the event, we hope to connect with potential buyers and investors. We look forward to building great business with you!
 
 
Company: LAN Accessories Co., Ltd.
Booth: Q1217
Web: www.lanacc.com.tw
LAN Accessories Co., Ltd, established in 2001, specializes in USB extenders, USB repeaters & USB extenders via Cat5/5e/6 and a wide range of computer cable assemblies.
 
Our products are fully compliant with RoHS, CE and FCC regulations which can help extend business opportunities into USA, Europe, Asia and other countries throughout the world.
 
Excellent quality, stylish design, on time delivery, competitive pricing and value-added services are the main factors for our success in the worldwide market.
 
As a major supplier in the computer peripherals and cable industry since 2001, LAN Accessories has earned a fine reputation for its quality and reliability. We always honor our commitments and take due responsibility for our products.
 
 
Company: Leadtek Research Inc.
Booth: S0813
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSE:2465
Web: http://www.leadtek.com
Established since 1986, Leadtek Research Inc. provides customers with the best quality services.
 
Leadtek has developed into a multifaceted solution provider with main product ranges covering the zero client and thin client for desktop virtualization, graphic cards for both computer games and workstations, AI solutions, GPS, cloud computing workstations, and others, aiming to serve the global market with innovative technologies and excellent products.
 
 
Company: Maxpac Electronics Co., Limited
Booth: N0530
Web: www.maxpac.com.cn
Maxpac is a professional manufacturer of LCD/LED Monitors, AIO and PIO, SKD/CKD parts, and open frames. It is a high-tech private enterprise with its own research, production and marketing services.
 
In 2009, we began research and production in Dongguan City at Jinxiongda Technology Park, which covers an area of more than 8,000 square meters. We have three production lines of PCB boards, one automatic production line of ABU LCD monitors, and full sets of testing and lab machines for quality control. The yearly production capacity is 300K units.
 
Based on our research ability, full technical support, high-efficiency management system, and ISO certified production management system, our quality is recognized by clients the world over.
 
Maxpac is our legal registered trademark. We welcome all OEM and ODM orders.
 
 
Company: Prosperity Creativity Inc.
Booth: L0018
Web: http://pci.pii.tw/
Prosperity Creativity Inc., established in 2011 with capital of NTD 10,000,000 and located in the World Trade Center of Taiwan, is a company that professionally integrates a virtual studio with an automatic tracking lecture recording system and holographic light board to supplement the teaching experience.
 
We enable such smart campus features as MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), remote learning, classroom lecture recording, and multimedia immersion classrooms with environmental controls built in.
 
Our products include 3D 4K virtual studio work stations, portable green/blue chroma key boards, LED lights, large holographic light boards, multi-point TV screens, on-air broadcast systems, encoder/decoders, media storage systems, and customized video website platform design.
 
 
Company: SECO
Booth: Hall 1 - K1015a
Web: www.seco.com
SECO Group excels in the electronic embedded field, offering cutting-edge solutions for a variety of applications, through standard modules (Qseven®, COM ExpressTM, SMARC, ETX®), SBCs systems and full-custom solutions.
 
With 40+ years of experience and more than 300 employees, SECO is constantly growing and operates globally with offices in Italy, Germany, USA, India and Taiwan. SECO manages the entire production cycle in-house, from the development and design stage to manufacturing and mass distribution.
 
Creativity, innovation and collaborations with the most important technological partners are the foundation of SECO's ability to meet the ever-changing challenges of the embedded market.
 
 
Company: Silicon Line GmbH
Booth: Hall 1 L0901a
Web: www.silicon-line.com
Silicon Line GmbH (www.silicon-line.com), headquartered in Munich, the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology, will be showcasing and demonstrating (in Hall 1 #L0901a) its newest technology supporting HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and VirtualLink standards at Computex.
 
It will feature the first demonstration in Asia of active optical cables with embedded technology supporting all features of the recently released HDMI 2.1 specification.
 
 
Company: Smith
Booth: J0403a
Web: www.smithweb.com
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems.
 
Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology.
 
Offering unrivaled customer support, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks 9th among all global distributors.
 
 
Company: Supermicro
Booth: Hall 1 N0206
Ticker Symbol & Exchange: SMCI (OTC)
Web: https://www.supermicro.com
Supermicro is the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology.
 

We are a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® with the broadest and deepest portfolio of server and storage solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide.

 
Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through our “We Keep IT Green®” initiative. Our Resource-Saving Architecture reduces TCO and environmental impact through design innovation and efficiency to provide customers with the most energy-efficient, earth-friendly solutions available on the market.
 
 
Company: Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc.
Booth: S0734
Web: http://synergies.ai/
Founded in 2016 in Boston, Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc. devotes to developing an AI-powered augmented decision-making system.
 
Through data insight, behavior forecasting, and process automation, Synergies assists enterprises to accelerate business decision-making process 10 times faster.
 
Currently, Synergies' services have been wildly recognized and adopted, and Synergies has achieved strategic cooperation with many leading enterprises, including Foxconn Industrial Internet, SF Express, and Stark Technology, Inc. Synergies has been delivering excellent performances in different fields such as manufacturing, finance, and retail.
 
 
Company: TASHI Smartech Co., Ltd.
Booth: S1220
Web: http://www.tashi.ute.com/
TASHI spirit is serving Home, Medical Institutes, School, and Office with intelligent smart solutions including Access Control, Elderly Care, Nursing Care, Home Automation, Intercom and Security. The goal of TASHI not only provides all customers considerate applications and management platforms, but also provides the integrated service of state-of-the-art technology through innovative design building with advanced AI as well as Cloud solutions.
 
 
Company: TVO PTE. LTD. (Tecware)
Booth: L0802
Web: www.tecware.co
For the first time, Tecware, a PC Case and Peripheral brand, will be exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2019.
 
Visit their booth and get a hands-on experience as they introduce the brand and its latest products to the public.
 
Tecware sets itself apart with a commitment to high quality standards and meaningful designs while balancing the price-performance ratio of its products, so consumers understand what they’re paying for and the value they are getting.
 
Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth No. L0802
When: May 28 - June 1, 2019
 
 
Company: Unitek International Group Ltd
Booth: Q0104
Web: www.unitek-products.com
UNITEK is a professional computer and mobile accessories brand established in Hong Kong since 2006.
 
Being one of the top consumer electronic and accessories brands in Asia, UNITEK is expanding globally and has established sales channels in more than 30 countries around the world. UNITEK aims to build new tech products to cover the many dimensions of human experience, and strives to make the world more friendly each day.
 
 
Company: Wentai Technology Corporation
Booth: I1307
Web: http://www.wentailighting.com/
As one of the leading manufacturers of power supplies and LED lighting, Wentai Technology will debut the Aidan series Titanium PC Power at 2019 Computex, and announce its entry into the gaming and cryptocurrency mining markets.
 
Wentai has developed cutting-edge patented technology, using MCU microcontrollers as the Aidan series of titanium power adjustment and control platform, implementing true AI digital power control to achieve the highest power efficiency among all 80 PLUS Titanium certified products.
 
Wentai is committed to providing products and services that are energy efficient, highly reliable and customized, and looks forward to working together with more brand manufacturers.
 
 
Company: WiBASE Industrial Solutions
Booth: Nang Gang Hall1 K1116
Web: www.wibase.com
WiBASE is a piloting solution provider in AIoT applications headquartered in Taiwan.
 
As a pioneering startup in AIoT, we’ve delivered many successful projects to major IIoT adopters of competitive and demanding industries such as retail, law enforcement, utilities and logistics.
 
WiBASE is a strategic subsidiary of Wistron, a TSP (Technical Service Provider) ranked within the Fortune 500. WiBASE enjoys the advantages of manufacturing support from Wistron while playing the role of developing IIoT business for the Wistron group.
 

Qualified members of the press please note the following important information.

Exhibitor News:
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/computex-taipei-2019/

Press Information:
https://www.computex-press.com.tw/

About Business Wire:

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire to accurately distribute market-moving news and multimedia, host online newsrooms and IR websites, build content marketing platforms, generate social engagements and provide audience analysis that improves interaction with specified target markets. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 29 offices worldwide to securely meet the varying needs of communications professionals and news consumers.

Learn more at services.BusinessWire.com and Tempo, the Business Wire resource for industry trends; follow updates on Twitter: @businesswire or on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Business Wire.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pWSJ : MiMedx Injectables Flout FDA Regulations
PU
01:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'At least 7 injured following possible bomb explosion in Lyon' -Horizon Intelligence Tweets
PU
01:03pBOEING : Starliner completes service module hot fire testing
PU
01:02pBoeing at two-week high as approval for 737 MAX to fly seen by late June
RE
01:02pBOEING : faces SEC probe into disclosures about 737 MAX problems - Bloomberg
RE
01:01pP2BINVESTOR : Announces the Appointment of Daniel Frydenlund as Executive Chairman of the Board
PR
01:01pKIMBERLY CLARK : on a Mission for Period Progress on Menstrual Hygiene Day
PR
01:01pTRANSCONTINENTAL : For the third year in a row, TC Transcontinental Packaging Wins “Best of Show” at the 2019 Excellence in Flexography Awards
AQ
01:01pVISA : Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Appointed Company Vice Chairman
BU
01:01pENCOMPASS HEALTH : Kim Sullivan named Chief Human Resources Officer for Encompass Health
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
3BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..
5THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About