COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 runs May 28 – June 1, 2019 at the Taipei World Trade Center, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, and the Taipei International Convention Center (TICC). Business Wire is the official news distribution partner for COMPUTEX. Listed below are exhibitor profiles.

Company: Aeromax Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: S1216

Aeromax, founded in June 2006, aims to be a total solution provider in the Digital STB, Android TV, Audio sound card and Professional/Industrial electronics industry.

Our products are designed and made in Taiwan and many OEM/ODM customers have continuously regarded Aeromax as their partner because of our dedication to creating high quality products.

Recently launched:

AW1500_15W Walnut Casing Wireless Fast Charger.

It features premium brass construction and polished handmade walnut casing.

With excellent quality and safety, we’re sure the AW1500 (made in Taiwan) can bring the best charging experience to our customers.

Company: ATrack Technology Inc.

Booth: SmarTEX - S0810a

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TPEX:6465

Web: www.atrack.com.tw

ATrack (TPEX: 6465) specializes in telematics hardware designing and manufacturing.

Our core R&D team has over 15 years of industry experience, and our products have been deployed in various operating environments worldwide.

ATrack has also been particularly successful at performing user-specific firmware and hardware customizations to help our clients win projects in this dynamic market. Through our continuous commitment to the industry and providing unmatched level of responsiveness, we have been recognized as one of the most reliable hardware partners.

Company: BIN YUANN FIRSTLINE INDUSTRIAL CORP.

Booth: Q1334a

Web: www.binyuann.com

Bin Yuann specializes in the exporting of server chassis rails and cabinets.

The company was recognized by ASIG Germany for our outstanding quality and performance.

Company: CERVOZ

Booth: K0303a

Web: www.cervoz.com

Cervoz develops, produces, and markets storage and memory products for industrial applications.

Everything we do, from design, product management, and manufacturing, to quality control, sales and service is dedicated to fulfilling the special characteristics of diversified and critical industrial applications.

We are able to offer our high quality embedded products with legacy and mainstream technology, long-term availability, BOM (bill of material) control, high reliability, and top compatibility.

Company: CINCOZE

Booth: K0208

Web: www.cincoze.com

Cincoze is a professional manufacturer of embedded computing platforms.

We design, manufacture, and market rugged fanless computers, industrial panel PCs, and monitors for harsh and demanding environments. With its leading-edge products and application-driven functionalities, Cincoze enables new technologies and solutions for multiple applications, including factory automation, machine automation, machine vision, in-vehicle computing, intelligent transportation, and surveillance.

Company: Clientron Corp.

Booth: R0827, Nangang Hall2

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 8119

Web: www.clientron.com

Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design, manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS, Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Embedded Systems. We commit to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us at www.clientron.com.

Company: CyberLink

Booth: S0704a

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSE: 5203

Web: www.cyberlink.com/faceme

Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. is the world leader in multimedia software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation, multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile applications and AI facial recognition.

With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and facial recognition, CyberLink developed the FaceMe® Facial Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe® delivers reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition that is critical to AIoT applications like smart retail, smart security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.

Company: Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd.

Booth: Nangang Hall 2, 1F Q1016

Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of LCD monitor arms and ergonomic TV wall mounting products, including computer monitor arms, healthcare arms, medical trolleys, TV wall mounts, projector mounts, TV stands, mobile TV carts, whiteboard stands, and POS mounts.

ODM & OEM projects are welcome. We can offer you all kinds of ergonomic mounting products with high quality, competitive pricing and the best service.

Company: Fonebud IoT Berhad

Booth: A0817a

Web: www.fonebud.com

Mobile Sharing Assistant (MSA) integrates blockchain technology and tourism, provides free language translation, data roaming and travel information services for tourists!

We developed MSA to assist travelers with barrier-free communication and internet services through the collection of data on their travel habits.

Our focus is to provide free roaming data: visitors pays deposit for the device and earn points by viewing short advertisements. Points may then be exchanged for roaming data, airline tickets, accommodation, etc. Travelers may also convert points to cash through the app.

The translation engine of the MSA allows direct live translation, instant photo translation, conference translation.

MSA technologies, Neural Machine Translation (NMT) and e-SIM, have both been tested and confirmed in real world situations, enabling users to have a pleasant language barrier-free journey.

Company: Ganzin Technology Inc.

Booth: TWTC Hall 1, A1219

GANZIN, an award winning Taiwan startup, stirred up the AR/VR scene with an introduction of a breakthrough eye-tracking module – Aurora – that promises to dramatically expand on how eye-tracking can play a beneficial role in our lives.

Ganzin has ingeniously re-designed the necessary algorithms for a highly precise eye-tracking module, and dramatically re-architected its form factor and power requirements.

Ganzin Aurora eye tracking module features seamless integration, simple mechanical design, all-day battery life, and unbound usage scenarios. GANZIN is positioning itself as a key solution provider to help customers to elevate eye tracking user experiences to the next level.

Company: Gosuncnwelink Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: K1223a

Web: www.gosuncnwelink.com

GosuncnWelink Technology is dedicated to the development, production and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and intelligent broadband products.

GosuncnWelink's high-performance M2M modules deliver wireless connectivity with a variety of air interfaces, covered GSM/GPRS, CDMA 1X/EV-DO, WCDMA/HSPA/HSPA+, LTE TDD and LTE FDD, LTE Cat-M1/NB-IoT.

By combining the abundant experience in telecommunication and automotive electronics, GosuncnWelink can provide "device solution" or "device + platform total solution" according to the situation of the customer's platform construction in different countries.

GosuncnWelink's connected car solutions deliver reliable products and services to our partners including AT&T, T-Mobile, Telia Sonera, etc.

Company: HABOOK Information Technology Inc.

Booth: S0817

HABOOK Group, founded in 1999, has established more than 50,000 Smarter Classrooms in over 3,000 schools around the world.

Having thousands of Smarter Classrooms is only the first step as we aim to spread our successful models around the world, and help teachers, students, parents, and schools get actual benefits from the awesome experiences

We have developed IoT, Big Data, and AI in education technology, and created a new ecosystem of Smarter Education. Our ultimate goal is to empower teaching and inspire learning.

Company: HKF Technology Co., Ltd.

Booth: TNEC 2 S0423

Web: www.hkfcom.com

HKF Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and exporters of monitors since 1996.

HKF develops: 7”~24” TFT-LCD computer screens; 15”~19” monitor TVs; 15”~19” CCTV monitors for the security market; 26”~52” TFT-LCD LVs; and open frame TFT-LCD modules for various applications in the banking, gaming, amusement, and advertising industries.

HKF is one of the most well reputed and known brands in the world of technology. HKF is able to offer you sustainable pricing, quality, and availability.

Company: ICPDAS

Booth: K0316

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: 3577

ICP DAS, established in 1993, focuses on innovation and improving industrial automation technology. ICP DAS strives to create advanced remote I/O controllers, distributed I/O modules, and I/O data acquisition boards.

To provide a total industrial automation solution, ICP DAS developed a series of programmable automation controller, motion-control systems and web-related products.

Company: JAFCO Taiwan Capital

Booth: A0917a

JAFCO Taiwan Capital was established in Taiwan by JAFCO Asia, which is the subsidiary of JAFCO Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest venture capital Group (TYO: 8595).

In the past 18 years, JAFCO Taiwan’s operation has invested over 70 companies with 25 successful exits, out of which 20 were successfully listed.

This is the first time JAFCO Taiwan Capital leads 5 of our portfolios - Deluxe Technology, Aeolus Robotics, Artilux Inc., ACT Genomics and Taiwan Advanced Nanotech - to join InnoVEX.

Through the event, we hope to connect with potential buyers and investors. We look forward to building great business with you!

Company: LAN Accessories Co., Ltd.

Booth: Q1217

Web: www.lanacc.com.tw

LAN Accessories Co., Ltd, established in 2001, specializes in USB extenders, USB repeaters & USB extenders via Cat5/5e/6 and a wide range of computer cable assemblies.

Our products are fully compliant with RoHS, CE and FCC regulations which can help extend business opportunities into USA, Europe, Asia and other countries throughout the world.

Excellent quality, stylish design, on time delivery, competitive pricing and value-added services are the main factors for our success in the worldwide market.

As a major supplier in the computer peripherals and cable industry since 2001, LAN Accessories has earned a fine reputation for its quality and reliability. We always honor our commitments and take due responsibility for our products.

Company: Leadtek Research Inc.

Booth: S0813

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: TSE:2465

Established since 1986, Leadtek Research Inc. provides customers with the best quality services.

Leadtek has developed into a multifaceted solution provider with main product ranges covering the zero client and thin client for desktop virtualization, graphic cards for both computer games and workstations, AI solutions, GPS, cloud computing workstations, and others, aiming to serve the global market with innovative technologies and excellent products.

Company: Maxpac Electronics Co., Limited

Booth: N0530

Web: www.maxpac.com.cn

Maxpac is a professional manufacturer of LCD/LED Monitors, AIO and PIO, SKD/CKD parts, and open frames. It is a high-tech private enterprise with its own research, production and marketing services.

In 2009, we began research and production in Dongguan City at Jinxiongda Technology Park, which covers an area of more than 8,000 square meters. We have three production lines of PCB boards, one automatic production line of ABU LCD monitors, and full sets of testing and lab machines for quality control. The yearly production capacity is 300K units.

Based on our research ability, full technical support, high-efficiency management system, and ISO certified production management system, our quality is recognized by clients the world over.

Maxpac is our legal registered trademark. We welcome all OEM and ODM orders.

Company: Prosperity Creativity Inc.

Booth: L0018

Prosperity Creativity Inc., established in 2011 with capital of NTD 10,000,000 and located in the World Trade Center of Taiwan, is a company that professionally integrates a virtual studio with an automatic tracking lecture recording system and holographic light board to supplement the teaching experience.

We enable such smart campus features as MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses), remote learning, classroom lecture recording, and multimedia immersion classrooms with environmental controls built in.

Our products include 3D 4K virtual studio work stations, portable green/blue chroma key boards, LED lights, large holographic light boards, multi-point TV screens, on-air broadcast systems, encoder/decoders, media storage systems, and customized video website platform design.

Company: SECO

Booth: Hall 1 - K1015a

Web: www.seco.com

SECO Group excels in the electronic embedded field, offering cutting-edge solutions for a variety of applications, through standard modules (Qseven®, COM ExpressTM, SMARC, ETX®), SBCs systems and full-custom solutions.

With 40+ years of experience and more than 300 employees, SECO is constantly growing and operates globally with offices in Italy, Germany, USA, India and Taiwan. SECO manages the entire production cycle in-house, from the development and design stage to manufacturing and mass distribution.

Creativity, innovation and collaborations with the most important technological partners are the foundation of SECO's ability to meet the ever-changing challenges of the embedded market.

Company: Silicon Line GmbH

Booth: Hall 1 L0901a

Web: www.silicon-line.com

Silicon Line GmbH (www.silicon-line.com), headquartered in Munich, the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical link technology, will be showcasing and demonstrating (in Hall 1 #L0901a) its newest technology supporting HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and VirtualLink standards at Computex.

It will feature the first demonstration in Asia of active optical cables with embedded technology supporting all features of the recently released HDMI 2.1 specification.

Company: Smith

Booth: J0403a

Web: www.smithweb.com

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems.

Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology.

Offering unrivaled customer support, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks 9th among all global distributors.

Company: Supermicro

Booth: Hall 1 N0206

Ticker Symbol & Exchange: SMCI (OTC)

Supermicro is the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology.

We are a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block Solutions® with the broadest and deepest portfolio of server and storage solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide.

Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through our “We Keep IT Green®” initiative. Our Resource-Saving Architecture reduces TCO and environmental impact through design innovation and efficiency to provide customers with the most energy-efficient, earth-friendly solutions available on the market.

Company: Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc.

Booth: S0734

Founded in 2016 in Boston, Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc. devotes to developing an AI-powered augmented decision-making system.

Through data insight, behavior forecasting, and process automation, Synergies assists enterprises to accelerate business decision-making process 10 times faster.

Currently, Synergies' services have been wildly recognized and adopted, and Synergies has achieved strategic cooperation with many leading enterprises, including Foxconn Industrial Internet, SF Express, and Stark Technology, Inc. Synergies has been delivering excellent performances in different fields such as manufacturing, finance, and retail.

Company: TASHI Smartech Co., Ltd.

Booth: S1220

TASHI spirit is serving Home, Medical Institutes, School, and Office with intelligent smart solutions including Access Control, Elderly Care, Nursing Care, Home Automation, Intercom and Security. The goal of TASHI not only provides all customers considerate applications and management platforms, but also provides the integrated service of state-of-the-art technology through innovative design building with advanced AI as well as Cloud solutions.

Company: TVO PTE. LTD. (Tecware)

Booth: L0802

Web: www.tecware.co

For the first time, Tecware, a PC Case and Peripheral brand, will be exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2019.

Visit their booth and get a hands-on experience as they introduce the brand and its latest products to the public.

Tecware sets itself apart with a commitment to high quality standards and meaningful designs while balancing the price-performance ratio of its products, so consumers understand what they’re paying for and the value they are getting.

Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth No. L0802

When: May 28 - June 1, 2019

Company: Unitek International Group Ltd

Booth: Q0104

Web: www.unitek-products.com

UNITEK is a professional computer and mobile accessories brand established in Hong Kong since 2006.

Being one of the top consumer electronic and accessories brands in Asia, UNITEK is expanding globally and has established sales channels in more than 30 countries around the world. UNITEK aims to build new tech products to cover the many dimensions of human experience, and strives to make the world more friendly each day.

Company: Wentai Technology Corporation

Booth: I1307

As one of the leading manufacturers of power supplies and LED lighting, Wentai Technology will debut the Aidan series Titanium PC Power at 2019 Computex, and announce its entry into the gaming and cryptocurrency mining markets.

Wentai has developed cutting-edge patented technology, using MCU microcontrollers as the Aidan series of titanium power adjustment and control platform, implementing true AI digital power control to achieve the highest power efficiency among all 80 PLUS Titanium certified products.

Wentai is committed to providing products and services that are energy efficient, highly reliable and customized, and looks forward to working together with more brand manufacturers.

Company: WiBASE Industrial Solutions

Booth: Nang Gang Hall1 K1116

Web: www.wibase.com

WiBASE is a piloting solution provider in AIoT applications headquartered in Taiwan.

As a pioneering startup in AIoT, we’ve delivered many successful projects to major IIoT adopters of competitive and demanding industries such as retail, law enforcement, utilities and logistics.