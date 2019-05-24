COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 Exhibitor Profiles

COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2019 runs May 28 – June 1, 2019 at the Taipei World
|
|
|
Company:
|
Aeromax Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
S1216
|
Web:
|
http://www.aeromax.com.tw/
|
Aeromax, founded in June 2006, aims to be a total solution provider
in the Digital STB, Android TV, Audio sound card and
Professional/Industrial electronics industry.
|
|
|
Our products are designed and made in Taiwan and many OEM/ODM
customers have continuously regarded Aeromax as their partner
because of our dedication to creating high quality products.
|
|
|
Recently launched:
|
|
AW1500_15W Walnut Casing Wireless Fast Charger.
|
It features premium brass construction and polished handmade walnut
casing.
|
With excellent quality and safety, we’re sure the AW1500 (made in
Taiwan) can bring the best charging experience to our customers.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
ATrack Technology Inc.
|
Booth:
|
SmarTEX - S0810a
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
TPEX:6465
|
Web:
|
www.atrack.com.tw
|
ATrack (TPEX: 6465) specializes in telematics hardware designing and
manufacturing.
|
|
|
Our core R&D team has over 15 years of industry experience, and our
products have been deployed in various operating environments
worldwide.
|
|
|
ATrack has also been particularly successful at performing
user-specific firmware and hardware customizations to help our
clients win projects in this dynamic market. Through our continuous
commitment to the industry and providing unmatched level of
responsiveness, we have been recognized as one of the most reliable
hardware partners.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
BIN YUANN FIRSTLINE INDUSTRIAL CORP.
|
Booth:
|
Q1334a
|
Web:
|
www.binyuann.com
|
Bin Yuann specializes in the exporting of server chassis rails and
cabinets.
|
|
The company was recognized by ASIG Germany for our outstanding
quality and performance.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
CERVOZ
|
Booth:
|
K0303a
|
Web:
|
www.cervoz.com
|
Cervoz develops, produces, and markets storage and memory products
for industrial applications.
|
|
|
Everything we do, from design, product management, and
manufacturing, to quality control, sales and service is dedicated to
fulfilling the special characteristics of diversified and critical
industrial applications.
|
|
|
We are able to offer our high quality embedded products with legacy
and mainstream technology, long-term availability, BOM (bill of
material) control, high reliability, and top compatibility.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
CINCOZE
|
Booth:
|
K0208
|
Web:
|
www.cincoze.com
|
Cincoze is a professional manufacturer of embedded computing
platforms.
|
|
|
We design, manufacture, and market rugged fanless computers,
industrial panel PCs, and monitors for harsh and demanding
environments. With its leading-edge products and application-driven
functionalities, Cincoze enables new technologies and solutions for
multiple applications, including factory automation, machine
automation, machine vision, in-vehicle computing, intelligent
transportation, and surveillance.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Clientron Corp.
|
Booth:
|
R0827, Nangang Hall2
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
8119
|
Web:
|
www.clientron.com
|
Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing
global intelligent solutions to our clients. With design,
manufacturing and service abilities, Clientron offers high-quality
and high-performance computing platforms including Thin Client, POS,
Automotive Electronics and Intelligent Embedded Systems. We commit
to continuously provide better IoT client solutions and services for
our partners and customers to build an intelligent e-World. Visit us
at www.clientron.com.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
CyberLink
|
Booth:
|
S0704a
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
TSE: 5203
|
Web:
|
www.cyberlink.com/faceme
|
Founded in 1996, CyberLink Corp. is the world leader in multimedia
software and AI facial recognition technology. CyberLink addresses
the demands of consumer, commercial and education markets through a
wide range of solutions, covering digital content creation,
multimedia playback, video conferencing, live casting, mobile
applications and AI facial recognition.
|
|
|
With years of research in the fields of artificial intelligence and
facial recognition, CyberLink developed the FaceMe® Facial
Recognition Engine. Powered by deep learning algorithms, FaceMe®
delivers reliable, high-precision, and real-time facial recognition
that is critical to AIoT applications like smart retail, smart
security, and surveillance, smart city, and smart home.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
Nangang Hall 2, 1F Q1016
|
Web:
|
http://www.diwei.com
|
Diwei Industrial Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of LCD monitor
arms and ergonomic TV wall mounting products, including computer
monitor arms, healthcare arms, medical trolleys, TV wall mounts,
projector mounts, TV stands, mobile TV carts, whiteboard stands, and
POS mounts.
|
|
|
ODM & OEM projects are welcome. We can offer you all kinds of
ergonomic mounting products with high quality, competitive pricing
and the best service.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Fonebud IoT Berhad
|
Booth:
|
A0817a
|
Web:
|
www.fonebud.com
|
Mobile Sharing Assistant (MSA) integrates blockchain technology and
tourism, provides free language translation, data roaming and travel
information services for tourists!
|
|
|
We developed MSA to assist travelers with barrier-free communication
and internet services through the collection of data on their travel
habits.
|
|
|
Our focus is to provide free roaming data: visitors pays deposit for
the device and earn points by viewing short advertisements. Points
may then be exchanged for roaming data, airline tickets,
accommodation, etc. Travelers may also convert points to cash
through the app.
|
|
|
The translation engine of the MSA allows direct live translation,
instant photo translation, conference translation.
|
|
|
MSA technologies, Neural Machine Translation (NMT) and e-SIM, have
both been tested and confirmed in real world situations, enabling
users to have a pleasant language barrier-free journey.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Ganzin Technology Inc.
|
Booth:
|
TWTC Hall 1, A1219
|
Web:
|
https://ganzin.com/
|
GANZIN, an award winning Taiwan startup, stirred up the AR/VR scene
with an introduction of a breakthrough eye-tracking module – Aurora
– that promises to dramatically expand on how eye-tracking can play
a beneficial role in our lives.
|
|
|
Ganzin has ingeniously re-designed the necessary algorithms for a
highly precise eye-tracking module, and dramatically re-architected
its form factor and power requirements.
|
|
|
Ganzin Aurora eye tracking module features seamless integration,
simple mechanical design, all-day battery life, and unbound usage
scenarios. GANZIN is positioning itself as a key solution provider
to help customers to elevate eye tracking user experiences to the
next level.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Gosuncnwelink Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
K1223a
|
Web:
|
www.gosuncnwelink.com
|
GosuncnWelink Technology is dedicated to the development, production
and marketing of cellular M2M Modules, connected car solutions and
intelligent broadband products.
|
|
|
GosuncnWelink's high-performance M2M modules deliver wireless
connectivity with a variety of air interfaces, covered GSM/GPRS,
CDMA 1X/EV-DO, WCDMA/HSPA/HSPA+, LTE TDD and LTE FDD, LTE
Cat-M1/NB-IoT.
|
|
|
By combining the abundant experience in telecommunication and
automotive electronics, GosuncnWelink can provide "device solution"
or "device + platform total solution" according to the situation of
the customer's platform construction in different countries.
|
|
|
GosuncnWelink's connected car solutions deliver reliable products
and services to our partners including AT&T, T-Mobile, Telia Sonera,
etc.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
HABOOK Information Technology Inc.
|
Booth:
|
S0817
|
Web:
|
http://www.habook.com.tw/english/
|
HABOOK Group, founded in 1999, has established more than 50,000
Smarter Classrooms in over 3,000 schools around the world.
|
|
|
Having thousands of Smarter Classrooms is only the first step as we
aim to spread our successful models around the world, and help
teachers, students, parents, and schools get actual benefits from
the awesome experiences
|
|
|
We have developed IoT, Big Data, and AI in education technology, and
created a new ecosystem of Smarter Education. Our ultimate goal is
to empower teaching and inspire learning.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
HKF Technology Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
TNEC 2 S0423
|
Web:
|
www.hkfcom.com
|
HKF Technology Co., Ltd. is one of the world's leading manufacturers
and exporters of monitors since 1996.
|
|
|
HKF develops: 7”~24” TFT-LCD computer screens; 15”~19” monitor TVs;
15”~19” CCTV monitors for the security market; 26”~52” TFT-LCD LVs;
and open frame TFT-LCD modules for various applications in the
banking, gaming, amusement, and advertising industries.
|
|
|
HKF is one of the most well reputed and known brands in the world of
technology. HKF is able to offer you sustainable pricing, quality,
and availability.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
ICPDAS
|
Booth:
|
K0316
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
3577
|
Web:
|
http://www.icpdas.com
|
ICP DAS, established in 1993, focuses on innovation and improving
industrial automation technology. ICP DAS strives to create advanced
remote I/O controllers, distributed I/O modules, and I/O data
acquisition boards.
|
|
|
To provide a total industrial automation solution, ICP DAS developed
a series of programmable automation controller, motion-control
systems and web-related products.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
JAFCO Taiwan Capital
|
Booth:
|
A0917a
|
Web:
|
http://www.jafcoasia.com/
|
JAFCO Taiwan Capital was established in Taiwan by JAFCO Asia, which
is the subsidiary of JAFCO Co., Ltd., Japan’s largest venture
capital Group (TYO: 8595).
|
|
|
In the past 18 years, JAFCO Taiwan’s operation has invested over 70
companies with 25 successful exits, out of which 20 were
successfully listed.
|
|
|
This is the first time JAFCO Taiwan Capital leads 5 of our
portfolios - Deluxe Technology, Aeolus Robotics, Artilux Inc., ACT
Genomics and Taiwan Advanced Nanotech - to join InnoVEX.
|
|
|
Through the event, we hope to connect with potential buyers and
investors. We look forward to building great business with you!
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
LAN Accessories Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
Q1217
|
Web:
|
www.lanacc.com.tw
|
LAN Accessories Co., Ltd, established in 2001, specializes in USB
extenders, USB repeaters & USB extenders via Cat5/5e/6 and a wide
range of computer cable assemblies.
|
|
|
Our products are fully compliant with RoHS, CE and FCC regulations
which can help extend business opportunities into USA, Europe, Asia
and other countries throughout the world.
|
|
|
Excellent quality, stylish design, on time delivery, competitive
pricing and value-added services are the main factors for our
success in the worldwide market.
|
|
|
As a major supplier in the computer peripherals and cable industry
since 2001, LAN Accessories has earned a fine reputation for its
quality and reliability. We always honor our commitments and take
due responsibility for our products.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Leadtek Research Inc.
|
Booth:
|
S0813
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
TSE:2465
|
Web:
|
http://www.leadtek.com
|
Established since 1986, Leadtek Research Inc. provides customers
with the best quality services.
|
|
|
Leadtek has developed into a multifaceted solution provider with
main product ranges covering the zero client and thin client for
desktop virtualization, graphic cards for both computer games and
workstations, AI solutions, GPS, cloud computing workstations, and
others, aiming to serve the global market with innovative
technologies and excellent products.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Maxpac Electronics Co., Limited
|
Booth:
|
N0530
|
Web:
|
www.maxpac.com.cn
|
Maxpac is a professional manufacturer of LCD/LED Monitors, AIO and
PIO, SKD/CKD parts, and open frames. It is a high-tech private
enterprise with its own research, production and marketing services.
|
|
|
In 2009, we began research and production in Dongguan City at
Jinxiongda Technology Park, which covers an area of more than 8,000
square meters. We have three production lines of PCB boards, one
automatic production line of ABU LCD monitors, and full sets of
testing and lab machines for quality control. The yearly production
capacity is 300K units.
|
|
|
Based on our research ability, full technical support,
high-efficiency management system, and ISO certified production
management system, our quality is recognized by clients the world
over.
|
|
|
Maxpac is our legal registered trademark. We welcome all OEM and ODM
orders.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Prosperity Creativity Inc.
|
Booth:
|
L0018
|
Web:
|
http://pci.pii.tw/
|
Prosperity Creativity Inc., established in 2011 with capital of NTD
10,000,000 and located in the World Trade Center of Taiwan, is a
company that professionally integrates a virtual studio with an
automatic tracking lecture recording system and holographic light
board to supplement the teaching experience.
|
|
|
We enable such smart campus features as MOOCs (Massive Open Online
Courses), remote learning, classroom lecture recording, and
multimedia immersion classrooms with environmental controls built in.
|
|
|
Our products include 3D 4K virtual studio work stations, portable
green/blue chroma key boards, LED lights, large holographic light
boards, multi-point TV screens, on-air broadcast systems,
encoder/decoders, media storage systems, and customized video
website platform design.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
SECO
|
Booth:
|
Hall 1 - K1015a
|
Web:
|
www.seco.com
|
SECO Group excels in the electronic embedded field, offering
cutting-edge solutions for a variety of applications, through
standard modules (Qseven®, COM ExpressTM, SMARC, ETX®), SBCs systems
and full-custom solutions.
|
|
|
With 40+ years of experience and more than 300 employees, SECO is
constantly growing and operates globally with offices in Italy,
Germany, USA, India and Taiwan. SECO manages the entire production
cycle in-house, from the development and design stage to
manufacturing and mass distribution.
|
|
|
Creativity, innovation and collaborations with the most important
technological partners are the foundation of SECO's ability to meet
the ever-changing challenges of the embedded market.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Silicon Line GmbH
|
Booth:
|
Hall 1 L0901a
|
Web:
|
www.silicon-line.com
|
Silicon Line GmbH (www.silicon-line.com), headquartered in Munich,
the global leader in developing and providing innovative optical
link technology, will be showcasing and demonstrating (in Hall 1
#L0901a) its newest technology supporting HDMI, DisplayPort, USB and
VirtualLink standards at Computex.
|
|
|
It will feature the first demonstration in Asia of active optical
cables with embedded technology supporting all features of the
recently released HDMI 2.1 specification.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Smith
|
Booth:
|
J0403a
|
Web:
|
www.smithweb.com
|
Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the
electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and
computers to appliances and directional drilling systems.
|
|
|
Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market
shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using
cutting-edge technology.
|
|
|
Offering unrivaled customer support, Smith is the leading
independent distributor of electronic components and ranks 9th among
all global distributors.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Supermicro
|
Booth:
|
Hall 1 N0206
|
Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
SMCI (OTC)
|
Web:
|
https://www.supermicro.com
|
Supermicro is the leading innovator in high-performance,
high-efficiency server technology.
|
|
|
We are a premier provider of advanced Server Building Block
Solutions® with the broadest and deepest portfolio of server and
storage solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT,
Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide.
|
|
|
Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through our
“We Keep IT Green®” initiative. Our Resource-Saving Architecture
reduces TCO and environmental impact through design innovation and
efficiency to provide customers with the most energy-efficient,
earth-friendly solutions available on the market.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc.
|
Booth:
|
S0734
|
Web:
|
http://synergies.ai/
|
Founded in 2016 in Boston, Synergies Intelligent Systems, Inc.
devotes to developing an AI-powered augmented decision-making system.
|
|
|
Through data insight, behavior forecasting, and process automation,
Synergies assists enterprises to accelerate business decision-making
process 10 times faster.
|
|
|
Currently, Synergies' services have been wildly recognized and
adopted, and Synergies has achieved strategic cooperation with many
leading enterprises, including Foxconn Industrial Internet, SF
Express, and Stark Technology, Inc. Synergies has been delivering
excellent performances in different fields such as manufacturing,
finance, and retail.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
TASHI Smartech Co., Ltd.
|
Booth:
|
S1220
|
Web:
|
http://www.tashi.ute.com/
|
TASHI spirit is serving Home, Medical Institutes, School, and Office
with intelligent smart solutions including Access Control, Elderly
Care, Nursing Care, Home Automation, Intercom and Security. The goal
of TASHI not only provides all customers considerate applications
and management platforms, but also provides the integrated service
of state-of-the-art technology through innovative design building
with advanced AI as well as Cloud solutions.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
TVO PTE. LTD. (Tecware)
|
Booth:
|
L0802
|
Web:
|
www.tecware.co
|
For the first time, Tecware, a PC Case and Peripheral brand, will be
exhibiting at COMPUTEX 2019.
|
|
|
Visit their booth and get a hands-on experience as they introduce
the brand and its latest products to the public.
|
|
|
Tecware sets itself apart with a commitment to high quality
standards and meaningful designs while balancing the
price-performance ratio of its products, so consumers understand
what they’re paying for and the value they are getting.
|
|
|
Where: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4F, Booth No. L0802
|
When: May 28 - June 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Unitek International Group Ltd
|
Booth:
|
Q0104
|
Web:
|
www.unitek-products.com
|
UNITEK is a professional computer and mobile accessories brand
established in Hong Kong since 2006.
|
|
|
Being one of the top consumer electronic and accessories brands in
Asia, UNITEK is expanding globally and has established sales
channels in more than 30 countries around the world. UNITEK aims to
build new tech products to cover the many dimensions of human
experience, and strives to make the world more friendly each day.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
Wentai Technology Corporation
|
Booth:
|
I1307
|
Web:
|
http://www.wentailighting.com/
|
As one of the leading manufacturers of power supplies and LED
lighting, Wentai Technology will debut the Aidan series Titanium PC
Power at 2019 Computex, and announce its entry into the gaming and
cryptocurrency mining markets.
|
|
|
Wentai has developed cutting-edge patented technology, using MCU
microcontrollers as the Aidan series of titanium power adjustment
and control platform, implementing true AI digital power control to
achieve the highest power efficiency among all 80 PLUS Titanium
certified products.
|
|
|
Wentai is committed to providing products and services that are
energy efficient, highly reliable and customized, and looks forward
to working together with more brand manufacturers.
|
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
WiBASE Industrial Solutions
|
Booth:
|
Nang Gang Hall1 K1116
|
Web:
|
www.wibase.com
|
WiBASE is a piloting solution provider in AIoT applications
headquartered in Taiwan.
|
|
|
As a pioneering startup in AIoT, we’ve delivered many successful
projects to major IIoT adopters of competitive and demanding
industries such as retail, law enforcement, utilities and logistics.
|
|
|
WiBASE is a strategic subsidiary of Wistron, a TSP (Technical
Service Provider) ranked within the Fortune 500. WiBASE enjoys the
advantages of manufacturing support from Wistron while playing the
role of developing IIoT business for the Wistron group.
|
