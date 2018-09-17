CONCURED: Artificial Intelligence Crowns Walt Disney the ‘King of Content’ 2018

A new artificial intelligence-powered benchmark has declared the Walt
Disney Company the ‘king of content marketing’ for 2018. The benchmark,
which uses the latest AI technology to analyse content marketing
materials, was released today by CONCURED,
an award-winning AI-powered content strategy platform (CSP).
Using this platform, CONCURED analysed content from the top fifteen of
the top 100 most
valuable global brands of 2018, examining everything from the
quality of content produced, to topics that resonate, wordcounts,
engagement rates, video views and social impact across Facebook, Twitter
and LinkedIn.
The highest scoring brands in the benchmark were:
1. Walt Disney
2. Apple
3. Google
4. Microsoft
5. Amazon
The research found that Walt Disney’s written content generates on
average 5.7M engagements a year, whereas Apple’s and Google’s received
fewer than 2M. Apple, however, takes the prize for the most engagements
per article, just over a third (1.7M) of Walt Disney’s. However, Walt
Disney’s content is on average just 285 words, compared with 739 for
Apple’s, revealing the companies’ radically different strategies.
Coca-Cola was prolific with 459 articles, which received a mere 58k
engagements — just 1% of Walt Disney’s.
Microsoft picks up the award for the most effective video content,
having produced nearly 600 videos with a combined 996M views during the
past year. For a comparable number of videos (621), Walt Disney received
less than 300M views; however, similar to their written content, Walt
Disney’s video strategy is keep-it-short, with an average duration a
third of Microsoft’s. Coca-Cola scored low again, producing nearly as
many videos (477) as Walt Disney and Microsoft, but receiving a quarter
of the views (72M). CONCURED’s analysis praised Google for its use of
concise, high-impact video content, with an average duration of only 1m
40s, in contrast to Amazon’s colossal 15m runtimes.
Of the world’s top 15 brands, McDonalds and Visa were found to have the
least effective content strategies in CONCURED’s benchmark.
Commenting on the research, CONCURED’s CEO, Tom Salvat said: “With ever
more businesses realizing the need to adopt and grow their content
marketing to differentiate their brands, it’s harder than ever before to
know what is and isn’t working. Using the latest AI technology, our
benchmarking capability helps marketers to bridge this gap, providing an
in-depth look at what makes the world’s biggest brands such effective
content producers.
“Rather than relying on subjective interpretation, CONCURED’s AI helps
to put a tangible figure on the value of content marketing, telling
brands which topics, tactics, types and structures will resonate with
their audiences”
To view the full benchmark, or to download CONCURED’s Kings of Content
