CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-08-18
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2022-06-01
|2206
|SE0009269418
|0.25 %
|500 +/- 250
|2023-11-13
|2311
|SE0010948240
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
|2025-05-12
|2505
|SE0011414010
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
|2026-11-12
|2611
|SE0012569572
|1.00 %
|500+/- 250
Maximum volume 2 000 million in total
Settlement date 2020-08-20
Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on AUG 18, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON AUG 18, 2020
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se