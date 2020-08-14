CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURES SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-08-21



Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2028-05-12 1060 SE0009496367 0.75 % 1000 +/- 250 2031-05-12 1062

SE0013935319 0.125

1000 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-08-25

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 21, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 1000 SEK million in issue SGB 1060 and 1000 SEK million in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON AUG 21, 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se