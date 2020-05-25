Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CONDITIONS FOR THE RIKSBANK´S PURCHASES OF COMMERCIAL PAPER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 10:20am EDT

Bid procedure on 27 May 2020


Certificate: Commercial paper issued in SEK by non-financial companies with a registered office in Sweden and with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date, i.e. with the maturity date on 27 November 2020 at the latest.

 

Delivery may not be made in commercial paper purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after 18 May 2020.
Bids: Counterparties may make one bid per Credit rating class and maturity class.

 

Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se.
Bid date: Wednesday 27 May 2020
Bid time: 0900-0930 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume: (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 4 billion

 
Highest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount) 		The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 4 billion.

No bid may contain Commercial paper in excess of SEK 250 million issued by the same issuer.
Lowest permitted bid volume:

(corresponding nominal amount) 		The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 100 million and not be less than SEK 20 million per Commercial paper (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes: The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. Credit rating may also refer to the issuer’s parent company in cases where the issuer has no own credit rating and the parent company guarantees the issuer’s obligations. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of these will be applied. If there are both a long term and a short term credit rating the highest of these will be applied.

 

Class 1: No less than a long-term credit rating of A- with S&P, A3 with Moody’s, A- with Fitch, A- with Nordic Credit Rating or A- with Scope, or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-2 with S&P, P-2 with Moody’s, F2 with Fitch, N-1+ with Nordic Credit Rating or s-1 with Scope.

 

Class 2: No less than a long-term credit rating of BBB- with S&P, Baa3 with Moody’s, BBB- with Fitch, BBB- with Nordic Credit Rating or BBB- with Scope or no less than a short-term credit rating of A-3 with S&P, P-3 with Moody’s, F3 with Fitch, N-1 with Nordic Credit Rating or S-2 with Scope.

 

However, no credit rating may be lower than the lowest accepted credit rating level. There must also be no indication on the Bid Date that a credit rating may fall below the lowest accepted credit rating level.
Price (purchase rate): Certificates with a remaining maturity of up to three months on the Bid date, i.e. with the maturity date on 27 August 2020 at the latest:

Class 1: 0.55 per cent

Class 2: 0.85 per cent

Certificates with a remaining maturity of up to six months on the Bid date, i.e. with the maturity date on 27 November 2020 at the latest:

Class 1: 0.65 per cent

Class 2: 0.95 per cent
Expected allocation time: 1000 (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date: Friday, 29  May 2020
Delivery of Commercial paper: To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General terms and conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank´s purchases of commercial papers via bid procedures 2020:1, dated 30 mars 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).


Stockholm, 25 May 2020



Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se

﻿https://www.riksbank.se/sv/penningpolitik/penningpolitiska-instrument/kop-av-foretagscertifikat/



 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:35aGraph Blockchain Announces Launching of BluStem, Ecommerce Wellness Platform
NE
10:33aEXFO : to present at Cowen's Virtual TMT Conference
PU
10:31aHUDYA PUBL : Notice of Annual General Meeting in Hudya AB
AQ
10:31aLAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA : renews its partnership with Mackenzie Investments to offer an exclusive series of mutual funds to its personal customers
AQ
10:31aResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts - ePedigree Software Market 2020-2024 |Growing Need for Serialization to Tackle Counterfeiting to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aYARA INTERNATIONAL : Share purchase by Yara primary insider
AQ
10:28aWILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC : Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson Plc
DJ
10:26aPARK LAWN CORPORATION : Announces May 2020 Dividend
AQ
10:24aVESTAS WIND A/S : Share-based incentive programme 2020
AQ
10:23aPhone call between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
2BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : Lufthansa, German government agree on $9.8 billion rescue package - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : CEO to Be Replaced by Mercedes AMG Chief ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group