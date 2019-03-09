Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CONDUENT SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc. - CNDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 06:32pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, March 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until May 7, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Conduent, Inc. (NYSE: CNDT), if they purchased the Company’s shares between February 21, 2018 and November 6, 2018 (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Conduent and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cndt/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by May 7, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

Conduent and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 7, 2018, the Company disclosed negative Q3 and Q4 projected operating results due to “continued suboptimal performance from an inherited legacy technology vendor…stem[ming] from the vendor’s inability to deliver on service level agreements, lack of responsiveness to Conduent’s needs, and poorly structured contract which we inherited” Further, an “outdated and historically under-invested legacy IT infrastructure has caused major disruptions to our operations and impacted clients and delivery performance.”

On this news, the price of Conduent’s shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Logo -Color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05pWIPRO : World Cargo Symposium
PU
11:02pHYUNDAI MOTOR : in talks with investors to develop headquarters project
RE
10:15pQATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : Large Asean economies resilient, can outperform key EM, says QNB
AQ
10:15pTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines redesigns travel comfort with ‘Flow Sleeping Set'
AQ
10:15pUK REFERS REQUEST TO EXTRADITE NIRAV MODI TO COURT : Ed
AQ
10:15pMANDARIN ORIENTAL INTERNATIONAL : Doha unveils its own fan logoThe
AQ
10:14pOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo becomes title sponsor of the Ride of Champions 2019
AQ
10:14pFACEBOOK : Discovers Privacy
AQ
10:14pIQ TO BOOST FERTILISER OUTPUT TO MEET GROWING ASIAN DEMAND : QP official
AQ
10:14pCHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION : Chinese firm eyes Qatar as base for manufacture of electric-buses
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIPRO : WIPRO : World Cargo Symposium
2HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : HYUNDAI MOTOR : in talks with investors to develop headquarters project
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : BOMBARDIER : Northern Ireland firms warn of economic, social risks from no-deal Brexit
4RUMBLEON : What Information is Contained in a Motorcycle VIN?
5TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : TURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Officials say turbulence injures people aboard Turkish Airlines ..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.