CONQUEST Continues to Roll-Out Its Sustainable Infrastructure Investment Strategy in Europe with the Acquisition of a 12MW Greenfield On-Shore Wind Park

CONQUEST Asset Management (“CONQUEST”) announced it completed, on behalf
of the Sustainable Infrastructure fund it manages, the acquisition of a
12MW greenfield on-shore wind park in France.
The transaction was closed after an exclusive agreement with the
industrial group Acciona-Nordex (ETR:NDX1), a leading global wind
turbines manufacturer and project developer, had been reached prior to
the construction of the assets. The on-shore wind park represents a
total of 12 MW additional renewable power capacity located in France,
and benefits from a 15-year contract for difference scheme, providing
secured and inflation linked revenues from the local incumbent utility
EDF.
With strong transformations at work in the sector, such as energy
transition, digitalization and an accelerated shift to more distributed
energy, CONQUEST investment and operational team is entrusted by Tier 1
industrial players and asset developers to have the capabilities of
partnering very early in the assets development cycle and thus of
contributing to crafting well balanced risk/reward projects. These
investment opportunities mirror the fund’s investment strategy with a
diversified array of assets (renewables, energy storage, transmission &
distribution, and energy efficiency) with the objective of serving
long-term superior returns to institutional investors via less
correlated, inflation-linked assets while addressing their sustainable
finance targets.
About CONQUEST: CONQUEST Asset Management is part of CONQUEST Group,
an independent investment management and financial advisory firm with
significant expertise in a broad range of international transactions and
strategic situations. Institutional investors and corporate clients
trust CONQUEST to provide thoughtful, custom-tailored strategies and
solutions that help drive and deliver their core and long-term financial
goals.
Its investment approach boils down to bridging investment
opportunities with long-term income objectives, and thus implies Trust
with its investors and partners, earned thanks to team alignment and
dedication in their best interests.
