Allée de la Recherche 60

1070 Brussels

BE 0403.216.429

www.financiere-tubize.be CONVENING OF THE ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 22 APRIL 2020 The shareholders are invited to attend the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings, which will take place on Wednesday 22 April 2020 at respectively 11:00AM and 12:00AM in the EEBIC business center located in 1070 Brussels (Anderlecht), Allée de la Recherche 12 (Metro: Erasme - Erasme public parking nearby). AGENDA OF THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OJ 22 APRIL 2020 Report of the board of directors on the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Commentary : the board report discusses all the items referred to in article 3:6 of the Company and Associations code. Remunerations report on the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Proposed decision : approve the remunerations report on the financial year ended 31 December 2019. Statutory auditor’s report on the annual accounts as at 31 December 2019 Commentary : this report has been prepared in accordance with the articles 3:74 and 3:75 of the Company and Associations code. Annual accounts as at 31 December 2019 – Result appropriation Proposed decision : approve the annual accounts as at 31 December 2019, including the distribution of a gross dividend of € 0,62 per share. EU-IFRS financial statements as at 31 December 2019 Commentary : to provide a useful and complete set of information to the market, the Company prepares, in addition to the annul accounts in accordance with the Company code and Belgian accounting law (BE GAAP), financial statements in accordance with international financial reporting standards as adopted by the European Union (EU-IFRS), with equity accounting of UCB. Discharge of the directors for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Proposed decision : by special vote, discharge each of the directors for the execution of their respective mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Discharge of the statutory auditor for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Proposed decision : discharge the statutory auditor for the execution of his mandate during the financial year ended 31 December 2019 Board of Directors - Renewal - Appointment Comment : The mandate of Mr. François Tesch, administrator, expires at the end of this ordinary general meeting. Not fulfilling the conditions to remain independent anymore, he does not apply for a new term. Proposed decision : approve the appointment of Mr Bruno Holthof as a director for a period of four years ending at the end of the ordinary general meeting to be held in 2024 Proposed decision : Confirm that Mr Bruno Holthof is appointed as independent director, responding to the independence criteria laid down in article 526ter of the Company and Associations code and the 2020 Governance code. AGENDA OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 22 APRIL 2020 Modification of the date of the ordinary general meeting. Proposed decision : The assembly decides to change the date of the ordinary general assembly and to fix it on the last Friday of April at eleven o'clock. Recognition of the company's submission to the provisions of the Companies and Associations Code. Proposed decision : In accordance with article 39 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code, the assembly notes that after January 1, 2020, the company must bring its articles of association into conformity with the provisions of the Companies and Associations Code when its articles of association have to be modified for the first time. Adoption of a new text of the articles of association, in particular in order to bring them into line with the Code of Companies and Associations. Proposed decision: Following the foregoing resolution, the assembly decides to adopt a new text of the articles of association in accordance with the Companies and Associations Code, without modifying the purpose, the capital, the closing date of the financial year, whose the full coordinated version can be consulted on the company's website: www.financiere-tubize.be under the ordinary and extraordinary general meetings section of April 22, 2020, “Documents intended to be presented to the general meeting”: In all of the articles of associations: . deletion of the word social, except: the second paragraph of Article 6 paragraph 5;

the title of Title VII;

section 36. . The words “Code des Sociétés” are replaced by the words “Code des Sociétés et Associations”. Article 1 : the last sentence of the article is replaced by the following: Elle est une société cotée au sens de l’article 1.11 du Code des sociétés et associations. Article 2 : this article is replaced by the following :

Le siège social est établi en Région de Bruxelles-Capitale.

Il peut être transféré en tout endroit de la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale ou de la région de langue française de Belgique, par simple décision de l’organe d’administration qui a tous pouvoirs aux fins de faire constater authentiquement la modification statutaire éventuelle qui en résulte, sans que cela ne puisse entraîner une modification de la langue des statuts.

La société peut établir, par simple décision du conseil d’administration, des sièges administratifs, succursales, agences et comptoirs en Belgique et à l’étranger.

Le site internet de la société est : http://www.financiere-tubize.be Article 3 : this article is replaced by the following :

La société a une durée illimitée Article 6 : this article is modified as following : . The two first paragraphes of this article are replaced by the following: Le capital peut être augmenté ou réduit en une ou plusieurs fois, par décision de l’assemblée générale des actionnaires statuant dans les conditions requises pour les modifications aux statuts.

En cas d’augmentation du capital contre espèces, les titulaires des actions existantes ont un droit de souscription préférentiel au prorata du nombre de leurs titres. . The third paragraphe is suppressed; . In the seventh paragraphe, the words « lettres recommandées » are replaced by « courrier ordinaire » ; . In the eight paragraphe, the words « signifié par lettre recommandée » are suppressed ; . The last paragraphe of this article is suppressed. Article 9 : The word « intégralement » is inserted between « non » and « libérées ». Article 10 : This article is replaced by the following :

La société peut émettre des obligations par décision du conseil d’administration. Celui-ci détermine le type, le taux d’intérêt et le prix d’émission, le mode et l’époque de l’amortissement et du remboursement des obligations, ainsi que toutes autres conditions de leur émission.

L’émission d’obligations convertibles et de droits de souscription sera décidée par une assemblée générale convoquée et délibérant comme en matière de modifications aux statuts et avec faculté de supprimer ou limiter le droit de préférence des actionnaires existants.

La société ne peut acquérir ses propres actions par voie d’achat ou d’échange, directement ou par une personne agissant en son nom propre mais pour le compte de la société, qu’à la suite d’une décision d’une assemblée générale délibérant comme en matière de modifications aux statuts, qui fixe notamment le nombre maximum d’actions à acquérir, la durée pour laquelle l’autorisation est accordée, qui ne peut excéder cinq ans à dater de la publication, ainsi que les contre valeurs minimales et maximales.

Cette autorisation peut être prorogée une ou plusieurs fois.

L’assemblée générale du 25 avril 2018 a octroyé au conseil d’administration, pour une période de cinq ans à compter de la date de ladite assemblée, l’autorisation d’acquérir dans les conditions prévues par la loi, des actions de la société. Le pair comptable des actions rachetées ne peut dépasser 20% du capital souscrit. Les acquisitions pourront se réaliser à un cours compris entre 1 euro et 200 euros. Le conseil d’administration est autorisé, le cas échéant, à constater le nombre d’actions à annuler et à adapter l’article 5 des statuts en fonction du nombre d’actions annulées.

Le conseil d’administration peut, par ailleurs, aliéner les actions propres de la société, en bourse ou de toute autre manière.

L’assemblée générale du 24 avril 2019 a également octroyé au conseil d’administration l’autorisation d’acquérir des actions de la société afin d’éviter un dommage grave et imminent, pour une durée de trois ans à dater de la publication de la modification des statuts décidée par l’assemblée précitée.

Lorsqu’il s’agit d’éviter à la société un dommage grave et imminent, le conseil d’administration est autorisé à aliéner toutes actions en bourse ou à la suite d’une offre en vente faite aux mêmes conditions à tous les actionnaires. Article 12: This article is replaced by the following :

Les administrateurs sont nommés par l’assemblée générale des actionnaires qui fixe leur nombre.

Les administrateurs sont nommés pour un terme de quatre ans.

L’assemblée générale peut mettre un terme à tout moment, avec effet immédiat et sans motif au mandat de chaque administrateur. L’assemblée générale ne peut fixer de délai de préavis ni d’indemnité de départ.

Les administrateurs sortants sont rééligibles. Les mandats venus à expiration cessent après l’assemblée générale ordinaire qui ne les a pas renouvelés.

En cas de vacance d’une place d’administrateur, les administrateurs restants ont le droit de coopter un nouvel administrateur. L’assemblée générale, à sa plus prochaine réunion, confirme le mandat de l’administrateur coopté.

En cas de confirmation, l’administrateur coopté termine le mandat de son prédécesseur, sauf si l’assemblée générale en décide autrement. Article 14 : This article is modified as following : . The words « imputables sur les frais généraux » are suppressed in the first alinéa; . The words « es qualités » are suppressed in the second paragraphe. Article 17 : This article is modified as following : . The words « simple lettre ou procuration » are replaced by « écrit » ; . The last paragraphe is replaced by the following : Les décisions du conseil d’administration peuvent être prises par consentement unanime des administrateurs exprimé par écrit, à l’exception de celles qui doivent être reçues dans un acte authentique. Article 18 : The words « (dont celui qui préside la réunion) » are added at the send of the second paragraphe of this article. Article 19 : This article is modified as following : . In the first paragraphe, the words « ou les statuts réservent » are replaced by « réserve » ; . The third paragraphe is suppressed. Article 21 : This article is modified as following : . The words « de l’Institut » are suppressed ; . The words « ou parmi les cabinets d’audit enregistrés » are added after « des Réviseurs d’Entreprises » . Article 23 : this article is suppressed and the articles of associations are renumbered consequently. Article 24 (nouvel article 23) : the last paragraphe is suppressed. Article 27 (nouvel article 26) : this article is replaced as following :

Les émoluments des commissaires consistent en une somme fixe établie au début et pour la durée du mandat par l’assemblée générale dans chaque cas particulier. Ils peuvent être modifiés avec l’accord des parties. Article 28 (new article 27) : this article is replaced as following : . The words « et les présents statuts » are suppressed; . The words « incapables et les dissidents » are replaced by «ou opposants ». Article 31 (new article 30) : the words «, à condition que toutes les formalités d’admission à l’assemblée soient accomplies » are added at the end of the first sentence. Article 32 (new article 31) : this article is replaced as following :

Les assemblées générales se réunissent au siège social ou dans la Région de Bruxelles-Capitale, au lieu désigné par le conseil d’administration.

L’assemblée générale ordinaire se tient le dernier vendredi du mois d’avril à onze heures.

L’assemblée peut en outre être convoquée extraordinairement chaque fois que l’intérêt de la société l’exige.

L’assemblée peut être convoquée extraordinairement en tout temps par le conseil d’administration ou le(s) commissaire(s).

Ils doivent la convoquer sur demande écrite d’actionnaires justifiant de la propriété du dixième des actions. Article 35 (new article 34): this article is modified as following : . The words « ou de toute autre d’une » are replaced by « d’une habilitation au conseil d’administration pour procéder à des acquisitions ou aliénations d’actions propres ou de toute » ; . The last paragraphe is replaced by the following: La décision de l’assemblée n’est adoptée que si elle réunit les trois quarts des voix, au moins, sauf dans les cas où la loi prévoit une majorité plus stricte. Article 38 (new article 37) : this article is modified as following : . The third paragraphe is suppressed ; . The fourth paragraphe is replaced by the following: Les comptes annuels et les autres documents énumérés par la loi sont mis à la disposition des actionnaires trente jours au moins avant l’assemblée. Article 39 (new article 38) : this article is modified as following : . The words « ce bénéfice » are replaced by « le bénéfice net » ; . The word « prélèvement » is replaced by « prélèvements » ; . In the fifth paragraphe, the words « , ou, si ce montant est supérieur, du capital appelé » are added after the words « capital libéré » ; . In the last paragraphe, the word « dette » is replaced by « , dettes et , sauf cas exceptionnels à mentionner et à justifier dans l’annexe aux comptes annuels, des montants encore non amortis des frais d’établissement et des frais de recherche et de développement. » Article 41 (new article 40) : this article is modified as following : . The words « , ou sur le bénéfice de l’exercice précédent si les comptes annuels de cet exercice n’ont pas encore été approuvés, » are inserted between « l’exercice en cours » and « et fixer la date de leur paiement » ; . The last two paragraphes are suppressed. Article 43 (new article 42) : this article is modified as following : . The first sentence is replaced by the following: Dans tous les cas de dissolution de la société, l’assemblée générale désignera le ou les liquidateurs et déterminera leur rémunération éventuelle. A défaut de décision prise à cet égard par l’assemblée, la liquidation s’opèrera par les soins des administrateurs en fonction, formant un collège. . The following text is added as second paragraphe: Le(s) liquidateur(s) aura(ont) les pouvoirs d’accomplir tous les actes nécessaires ou utiles à la liquidation de la société prévus par la loi. Article 45 (new article 44) : this article is modified as following : . The first paragraphe is replaced by the following: Sous réserve de ce qui est prévu à l’alinéa suivant, tout actionnaire, obligataire, administrateur, commissaire ou liquidateur non domicilié en Belgique sera tenu d’y élire domicile pour tout ce qui se rattache à l’exécution des présents statuts. . The following text is added as last paragraphe: Tout actionnaire, obligataire, administrateur, commissaire ou liquidateur peut communiquer à la société une adresse électronique à laquelle toute communication sera réputée être valablement intervenue. Confirmation of the headquarters address. Proposed decision : The assembly confirms that the headquarters address is maintained in the Brussels-Capital Region, namely at 1070 Anderlecht, allée de la Recherche 60. Mention of the internet addres Proposed decision : The assembly declares that the internet address of tje company is http://www.financiere-tubize.be Assign the powers to execute the resolutions that have been made Proposal for decision : The assembly decides to confer all powers, with the power to sub-delegate, to the board of directors for the implementation of the above resolutions. Assign the powers to execute the above-mentioned decisions: Proposed decision : assign powers, with possibility of sub-delegation, to the board of directors for the execution of the above-mentioned decisions, and to Madame Stéphanie Ernaelsteen and Madame Anne-Catherine Guiot, each acting separately, to prepare the consolidated text of the Articles of Association. Formalities to attend the general meeting To attend or be represented at the general meeting and exercise her/his voting right, a shareholder must have carried out the accounting registration of his/her shares on the fourteenth day before the general meeting at 24:00h Belgian time (being Wednesday 8 April 2020, the “Registration Date”), either by registering them in the Company’s register of nominative shares, or by registering them in the accounts of a licensed account holder or a settlement institution, the number of shares held on the day of the meetings being disregarded. The shareholder must also inform the Company of her/his desire to attend the general meeting. A holder of nominative shares should send to the Company the duly signed attendance notice, this form being appended to the invitation to attend. A holder of dematerialized shares should send to the Company the attestations issued by the licensed account holder or by the settlement institution, certifying the number of shares that are registered in the accounts of the account holder or settlement institution on the name of the shareholder at the Registration Date and for which the shareholder has declared he/she wants to participate in the general meeting. The attendance notices or the attestations should reach the Company, at the e-mail address aspijcke@icloud.com , no later than six days before the date of the general meeting (being Thursday 16 April 2020). Voting by proxy Shareholders may be represented by a proxy, in conformity with the articles 7:142 to 7:145 of the Company and Associations code. The proxies must be executed in writing on the basis of the form drawn up by the board of directors and must be signed by the shareholder. For the nominative shareholders, the form is appended to their invitation to attend. Holders of dematerialized shares can retrieve the form from the Company’s website www.financiere-tubize.be . The proxy must reach the Company, at the e-mail address aspijcke@icloud.com , no later than six days before the date of the meeting (being Thursday 16 April 2020). Adding items to the agenda and submitting proposed decisions One or more shareholders collectively holding at least 3% of the share capital may request that items be added to the agenda of the meetings and submit proposed decisions concerning original and/or added matters on the agenda. Requests should be made in writing and include the text of items to be added with corresponding proposed decisions or of proposed decisions relating to original agenda items. They should state the e-mail address to which the Company can send an acknowledgement of receipt within 48 hours. Requests should reach the Company no later than twenty-two days before the date of the general meeting (being Tuesday 31st of March 2020) by e-mail sent to aspijcke@icloud.com . Shareholders intending to exercise this right should prove, on the date of their request, that they hold at least 3 % of the share capital, either through a certificate stating that the corresponding shares are registered in the Company’s register of nominative shares, or through a certificate drawn up by a licensed account holder or settlement institution certifying the number of corresponding dematerialised shares registered in accounts on the name of the shareholders. They should also perform the accounting registration for at least 3 % of the capital. If shareholders exercise this right, the Company shall publish a supplemented agenda for the general meetings according to the same terms as the original agenda and no later than fifteen days before the date of the general meetings (being Tuesday 7 April 2020). Simultaneously, the Company will make amended forms for voting by proxy available to its shareholders through its website. Right to ask questions to the directors and the auditor Each shareholder who has satisfied the formalities for admission to the meeting has the right, as from the publication of the invitation to attend, to ask questions in writing about the directors’ and the statutory auditor’s reports, as well as about any other items indicated on the agenda of the general meeting, to which will be responded, as the case may be, by the directors or the statutory auditor, as long as the disclosure of data or facts does not harm the Company’s commercial interests and does not violate the confidentiality agreements binding the Company, its directors or the statutory auditor. These questions should be sent electronically to aspijcke @icloud.com , no later than the sixth day before the date of the meeting (being Thursday 16 April 2020). Information on the website The following information can be consulted on the Company’s website www.financiere-tubize.be.: Present convening

Proxy form

Total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the present convening

All documents intended to be presented to the ordinary general meeting Holders of nominative shares receive a copy of all documents together with the invitation to attend. Other shareholders may obtain a free copy of the documents by sending a request to aspijcke@icloud.com . Please note that, on the day of the meetings, shareholders and proxy holders will be invited to prove their identity, and representatives of legal entities must prove their representation power. For this reason and for a smooth functioning of the meeting, participants are invited to arrive as from 10h00 onwards. Brussels, 18th March 2020

The board of directors

