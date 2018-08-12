Log in
COOL HAIR TAL UNM SBGL NWL PCG GOGO FLKS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

08/12/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: March 31, 2017 and June 22, 2018

Get additional information about COOL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQGM: HAIR)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2018
Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO between October 12, 2017 and October 16, 2017

Get additional information about HAIR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/restoration-robotics-inc-hair?wire=3

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018
Class Period: April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018

Get additional information about TAL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: October 27, 2016 and May 1, 2018

Get additional information about UNM: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/unum-group?wire=3

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018

Get additional information about SBGL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/sibanye-gold-limited?wire=3

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018

Get additional information about NWL: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/newell-brands-inc?wire=3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 13, 2018
Class Period: April 29, 2015 and June 8, 2018

Get additional information about PCG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/pge-corporation?wire=3

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018
Class Period: February 27, 2017 and May 7, 2018

Get additional information about GOGO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/gogo-in?wire=3

Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2018
Class Period: November 6, 2017 and June 12, 2018

Get additional information about FLKS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/flex-pharma-inc?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
