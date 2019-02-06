COOPERATIVA Venture : PropTech1 Ventures Invests in Award-Winning PropTech Architrave

DGAP-News: COOPERATIVA Venture Group / Key word(s): Investment

PropTech1 Ventures Invests in Award-Winning PropTech Architrave



06.02.2019 / 10:38

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PropTech1 Ventures Invests in Award-Winning PropTech Architrave



Berlin, February 6, 2019 - PropTech1 Ventures, Germany's first venture capital fund focusing on European PropTech startups, is investing two million euros in Architrave, the "PropTech of the Year 2018". PropTech1 is thus the first financial investor in the real estate management platform and will support the team around founder and CEO Maurice Grassau in its future growth.



Architrave offers a central platform for digital real estate management. The PropTech company initially digitizes all documents of a real estate portfolio and makes them available to their owners and their service providers in a digital data room. Architrave thus simplifies the up until now enormously complex administration of data, documents, and processes within the entire real estate value chain. When real estate objects are transferred between two property owners, Architrave also enables the buyer to access a maintained document catalog with just a few clicks, eliminating the need for laborious data entry. With the recently introduced AI robot DELPHI, Architrave has also established itself as a pioneer of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) in conjunction with Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI-supported service handles all resource-intensive routine activities in document management and ensures significant leaps in efficiency.

Architrave currently manages around 3,400 assets worth around 60 billion euros for established market players such as Aberdeen Standard Investments, Union Investment Real Estate, BEOS, and Kintyre, with a strong upward trend. On the basis of the extracted data, various value-adding additional services can also be implemented.

Nikolas Samios, Managing Partner of PropTech1 Ventures, explains the investment decision, "After an in-depth analysis of many European solutions, Architrave has shown that it has the best prerequisites to create the industry standard for an asset management 2.0 platform. Architrave has understood like no other PropTech that Big Data and AI remain empty phrases until a critical mass of structured digital data has been collected. Architrave meets the real estate industry in its often still analogous status quo and lays a resilient foundation for the digital future through its platform. Architrave is therefore not only 'ready for now', but also has the best possible starting position for all conceivable expansion steps in digital data analysis".

Maurice Grassau, founder & CEO of Architrave, explains, "It was particularly important to us to select an independent investor from the fortunately large range of options, who would also support us in advice and assistance for our further growth. The team of PropTech1 Ventures convinces us with profound experience from previous projects and is therefore the ideal partner for the manifold challenges of a fast-growing technology company. We are looking forward to working together!"



Press material for free use: http://bit.ly/PropTech1_Presskit

Contact

Theo Bonick

PropTech1 GmbH & Co. KG

theo@proptech1.ventures

+49 (0)30 6098890 60



About PropTech1 Ventures

PropTech1 Ventures (www.proptech1.ventures) is Germany's first venture capital fund focusing on European PropTech startups. After the real estate industry, the so-called "sleeping giant", has shied away from real innovation for decades, it now faces drastic change due to digitalization. This provides tremendous opportunities for PropTech startups focused on the optimization, digitization, and disruption of the real estate industry. The VC fund was co-founded by real estate entrepreneur Marius Marschall von Bieberstein (Managing Partner evoreal) and the Managing Partners of COOPERATIVA Venture Group, Nikolas Samios and Anja Rath, and is actively supported by the Venture Partners Dr. Beat Schwab (former Head of Global Real Estate Asset Management Credit Suisse), Andreas Wende (Managing Partner NAI apollo), Christian Vollman (CEO & founder nebenan.de and "Business Angel of the Year 2017"), Kristofer Fichtner (co-founder Thermondo), Nicholas Neerpasch (CEO & co-founder of Doozer), and Dr. Peter Staub (CEO & founder of the real estate consultancy pom+). The shareholders of the fund so far consist of 16 real estate companies and entrepreneurs from all areas of the value chain. In addition to venture capital, PropTech1 provides PropTech companies with expertise and market access from leading experts in the traditional real estate, PropTech, and venture capital areas. Through its analyst team, which covers the DACH, UK, and Nordics focus regions and monitors international trends, PropTech1 offers its fund investors access to what we consider to be the most interesting startups in the scene, proven venture capital method expertise, financial participation both through the fund as well as through direct co-investment opportunities, and the moderated exchange with other innovative real estate companies and the PropTech startups themselves.