COPD Foundation : To Host Facebook Event About Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Lung Disease

NTM lung disease is a serious, often misdiagnosed condition that can cause severe, even permanent damage to the lungs.

In recognition of Rare Disease Day, the COPD Foundation will host a Facebook discussion about nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. ET. The event aims to raise awareness about this serious and often overlooked condition.

Entitled “Constant Cough, Fatigue & Shortness of Breath? Expert Reveals NTM Lung Disease as a Potential Cause,” this event will feature Dr. Doreen Addrizzo-Harris, pulmonologist and professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, and a patient living with NTM lung disease. Together they will discuss the signs, symptoms and risk factors of NTM lung disease and how to get tested. They will also explore the impact NTM lung disease has on a person’s daily life.

NTM lung disease is a serious condition characterized by constant coughing, feeling tired and being short of breath. If ignored, these symptoms can worsen and permanent damage to the lungs can occur. While we all come into contact with NTM bacteria in our daily lives, NTM lung disease disproportionally affects people with pre-existing lung conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis and asthma. NTM lung disease is often misdiagnosed or overlooked because the symptoms of NTM lung disease are very similar to the symptoms experienced by people with these other lung conditions.

To learn more about the event and tune in to the conversation, visit the COPD Foundation’s Facebook page here. Please note, even if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still view the discussion!

This event is being sponsored by Insmed Incorporated. To learn more about NTM lung disease, visit AboutNTM.com.

About the COPD Foundation

The COPD Foundation focuses on research, education and advocacy programs in the respiratory space including bronchiectasis, nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. To join the conversation, visit www.BronchandNTM360social.org. To learn more about the COPD Foundation, please visit www.copdfoundation.org.

About Insmed Incorporated

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Today, Insmed is focused on advancing the treatment paradigm in Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. The Company also has several ongoing research programs that leverage our expertise in innovative drug delivery technologies, with a focus in rare diseases. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

