COPD Foundation : To Host Facebook Event About Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Lung Disease

In recognition of Rare Disease Day, the COPD Foundation will host a
Facebook discussion about nontuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung
disease on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. ET. The event aims to
raise awareness about this serious and often overlooked condition.
Entitled “Constant Cough, Fatigue & Shortness of Breath? Expert Reveals
NTM Lung Disease as a Potential Cause,” this event will feature Dr.
Doreen Addrizzo-Harris, pulmonologist and professor of medicine at NYU
Langone Health, and a patient living with NTM lung disease. Together
they will discuss the signs, symptoms and risk factors of NTM lung
disease and how to get tested. They will also explore the impact NTM
lung disease has on a person’s daily life.
NTM lung disease is a serious condition characterized by constant
coughing, feeling tired and being short of breath. If ignored, these
symptoms can worsen and permanent damage to the lungs can occur. While
we all come into contact with NTM bacteria in our daily lives, NTM lung
disease disproportionally affects people with pre-existing lung
conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
bronchiectasis and asthma. NTM lung disease is often misdiagnosed or
overlooked because the symptoms of NTM lung disease are very similar to
the symptoms experienced by people with these other lung conditions.
To learn more about the event and tune in to the conversation, visit the
COPD Foundation’s Facebook page here.
Please note, even if you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still
view the discussion!
This event is being sponsored by Insmed Incorporated. To learn more
about NTM lung disease, visit AboutNTM.com.
About the COPD Foundation
The COPD Foundation focuses on research, education and advocacy programs
in the respiratory space including bronchiectasis, nontuberculous
mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary
disease. To join the conversation, visit www.BronchandNTM360social.org.
To learn more about the COPD Foundation, please visit www.copdfoundation.org.
About Insmed Incorporated
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission
to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases.
Today, Insmed is focused on advancing the treatment paradigm in
Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease, a rare and often chronic
infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. The
Company also has several ongoing research programs that leverage our
expertise in innovative drug delivery technologies, with a focus in rare
diseases. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005706/en/