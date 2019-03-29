CORD MEDIA COMPANY EARNS 25 ADDY AWARDS

PALM DESERT, CA – (March 29, 2019) -- Cord Media Company, the premier full-service agency on the west coast specializing in casino, resort hotel, luxury and real estate/ homebuilder clients, recently earned an impressive 25 ADDY Awards from the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Desert Chapter at its annual awards reception.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens received seven awards including the event’s highest honor, Best of Show, for its cross platform, integrated campaign. They also were awarded Best of Video, Best of Digital and Best of Integrated Campaigns, plus three Gold ADDYs for work created by Cord Media.

In addition, the agency earned a People’s Choice ADDY and a Gold for BIGHORN Magazine, produced on behalf of BIGHORN Golf Club, the country’s premier luxury lifestyle community located in Palm Desert. BIGHORN Golf Club also received a Silver ADDY for its clubhouse 30-second television commercial.

Creative work for Coachella-based Spotlight 29 Casino was recognized with pair of Gold ADDYs for its Pier 29 Wall Wraps and “Play Your Way” 30-second television commercial and a pair of Silver for their “Penny Slots Tattoo” 30-second television commercial and “Play Your Way” cross platform integrated campaign.

A Silver ADDY also was awarded to Cord Media for its self-promotion “About Us” brochure. Also earning Silver was Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill print ads, IndiGO Auto Group’s videos, The Leaf El Paseo’s website and cross platform integrated campaign, and PGA WEST’s print ads.

“Earning over two-dozen ADDYs is a testament to the creativity of our talented staff and high-caliber clients,” said Jonas Udcoff, Cord Media CEO. “We’re extremely proud to be recognized among our peers, especially with the Best in Show award.”

ADDYs are bestowed to local entrants for superior creative that aired or published in the prior year, by a panel of advertising creative executives. On a national level, the AAF represents the true spirit of creative excellence from entrants of all levels from everywhere around the world, acknowledging extraordinary men and women who have made significant contributions to advertising and society, while raising the standards and level of professionalism in the industry.

Cord Media also received two bronze ADDY Awards for a virtual tour video created on behalf of Vesta Pacific Development’s Register Square Napa, and an integrated campaign for Family Development Home’s Mulberry Park. Family Development Homes and Vesta Pacific Development and have been cornerstones in Cord Media’s portfolio of homebuilders for over 10 years.

The agency’s six Gold ADDY winning entries will automatically advance to the regional competition, the second of three levels toward the national ADDY competition.

The following is a complete list of Cord Media’s awards:

2019 Best Of Show:

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Cross Platform Integrated Campaign

2019 Best Of Integrated Campaigns:

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Cross Platform Integrated Campaign

2019 Best Of Digital:

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Website

2019 Best Of Video:

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Kid Explorer 30-Second Commercial

2019 People’s Choice Award:

BIGHORN Golf Club BIGHORN Magazine 2019

Gold ADDYs:

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Cross Platform Integrated Campaign

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Website

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens Kid Explorer 30-Second Commercial

BIGHORN Golf Club BIGHORN Magazine 2019

Spotlight 29 Casino “Play Your Way” Cross Platform Integrated Campaign

Spotlight 29 Casino Pier 29 Wall Wraps

Silver ADDYs:

Cord Media “About Us” Brochure

Spotlight 29 “Penny Slots Tattoo” 30-Second Commercial

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill Print Ads

IndiGO Auto Group Land Rover “Kick Up the Dust” Video

IndiGO Auto Group Porsche 70 th Anniversary Video

Anniversary Video PGA WEST Brochure

PGA WEST Consumer Campaign

PGA WEST Print Ad

The Leaf El Paseo Website

The Leaf El Paseo “Discover” Cross Platform Integrated Campaign

BIGHORN “Clubhouse” 30-Second Commercial

Spotlight 29 Casino “Play Your Way” Cross Platform Integrated Camp

Bronze ADDYs:

Mulberry Park by Family Development Homes Integrated Campaign

Register Square Napa by Vesta Pacific Development Virtual Tour

About Cord Media :

Cord Media is an award-winning, full-service advertising and marketing agency, providing strategic planning, graphic design, television and radio production, public relations, digital solutions, website design and development, social media management, media buying, and account management, all in-house. Cord Media’s clients include: Muckleshoot Casino, Spotlight 29 Casino, Tortoise Rock Casino, Family Development Homes, PGA WEST, The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Teserra Outdoors, IndiGO Auto Group, Palm Springs International Film Festival, among others. Cord Media’s main office is located at 43645 Monterey Ave. Suite D, Palm Desert, CA and can be reached by phone at 760-834-8599. Other offices include Seattle and South Florida. Palm Desert, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kristy Kneiding kkneiding@cordmedia.com 760-834-8599