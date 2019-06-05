CORDENTAL Announces Partnership with AppleWhite Dental

CORDENTAL
Group Management (“CORDENTAL”), a portfolio company of NMS
Capital (“NMS”), announced today its strategic partnership with AppleWhite
Dental (“AppleWhite”), a market-leading regional dental services
organization in the Midwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, AppleWhite is a dental services
organization providing support to over 100 dentists and hygienists in 35
offices across Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Founded
in 2008 by Dr. Tom McCoy, AppleWhite has become the buyer of choice
for selling practices and preferred employer for new dentist graduates
in the Midwest.
Remarking on the transaction, Dana
Soper, Co-Founder and CEO of CORDENTAL, said, “AppleWhite marks our
twelfth, and most significant, affiliation in the less than two years
since we founded
CORDENTAL. AppleWhite provides CORDENTAL with significant scale and
meaningful density in markets contiguous to our existing footprint.
AppleWhite’s reputation in the Midwest market is unparalleled, and we
feel the alignment between our two organizations with respect to culture,
values and approach to working with providers makes this partnership
incredibly compelling. We are excited to begin our partnership with Dr.
McCoy and his team.”
Dr.
Tom McCoy, AppleWhite Owner and CEO, commented, “Partnering with
CORDENTAL presents an opportunity for AppleWhite and its employees to
build upon the strong foundation already in place. AppleWhite has been
providing high quality dental care in the Midwest for over a decade, and
we believe this affiliation will enable us to expand the resources and
services available to our patients and dentists alike.”
David
Peterson, Managing Director at NMS, added, “The AppleWhite
partnership significantly expands our footprint in the Midwest and
serves as CORDENTAL’s entry into four new states, bringing the total
footprint to nine states across the country. This transaction represents
CORDENTAL’s twelfth affiliation in less than two years and solidifies
our presence as one of the largest dental services organizations in our
markets with 80 dentists across 48 practice locations.”
About CORDENTAL
Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CORDENTAL Group™ is a dental support
organization that provides business
support services to affiliated dental practices across the
Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and Southeastern United States. Founded upon strong
guiding principles, CORDENTAL promotes a dentist-centric
approach that allows dentists and their teams to concentrate on what
they do best – provide the highest level of quality clinical care to
their patients.
For additional information on CORDENTAL Group™, visit the Company’s
website at www.cordentalgroup.com.
About AppleWhite
Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, AppleWhite is a market-leading dental
services organization with locations
in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Over the past 10 years,
AppleWhite has remained at the forefront of the dental field and
currently employs over 50 dentists. Through a network of 35 offices,
AppleWhite offers comprehensive dental care to nearly 185,000 patients
annually.
For additional information on AppleWhite, visit the company’s website at www.applewhitedentalpartners.com.
About NMS
NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm
specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of
lower middle market companies. The Firm was formed through the spin-out
of a group of portfolio companies from the Goldman Sachs Merchant
Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S.
poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular
concentration on companies in Healthcare Services and Specialized
Business Services.
For additional information on NMS, visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005087/en/