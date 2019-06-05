CORDENTAL Announces Partnership with AppleWhite Dental

CORDENTAL Group Management (“CORDENTAL”), a portfolio company of NMS Capital (“NMS”), announced today its strategic partnership with AppleWhite Dental (“AppleWhite”), a market-leading regional dental services organization in the Midwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, AppleWhite is a dental services organization providing support to over 100 dentists and hygienists in 35 offices across Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. Founded in 2008 by Dr. Tom McCoy, AppleWhite has become the buyer of choice for selling practices and preferred employer for new dentist graduates in the Midwest.

Remarking on the transaction, Dana Soper, Co-Founder and CEO of CORDENTAL, said, “AppleWhite marks our twelfth, and most significant, affiliation in the less than two years since we founded CORDENTAL. AppleWhite provides CORDENTAL with significant scale and meaningful density in markets contiguous to our existing footprint. AppleWhite’s reputation in the Midwest market is unparalleled, and we feel the alignment between our two organizations with respect to culture, values and approach to working with providers makes this partnership incredibly compelling. We are excited to begin our partnership with Dr. McCoy and his team.”

Dr. Tom McCoy, AppleWhite Owner and CEO, commented, “Partnering with CORDENTAL presents an opportunity for AppleWhite and its employees to build upon the strong foundation already in place. AppleWhite has been providing high quality dental care in the Midwest for over a decade, and we believe this affiliation will enable us to expand the resources and services available to our patients and dentists alike.”

David Peterson, Managing Director at NMS, added, “The AppleWhite partnership significantly expands our footprint in the Midwest and serves as CORDENTAL’s entry into four new states, bringing the total footprint to nine states across the country. This transaction represents CORDENTAL’s twelfth affiliation in less than two years and solidifies our presence as one of the largest dental services organizations in our markets with 80 dentists across 48 practice locations.”

About CORDENTAL

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, CORDENTAL Group™ is a dental support organization that provides business support services to affiliated dental practices across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern and Southeastern United States. Founded upon strong guiding principles, CORDENTAL promotes a dentist-centric approach that allows dentists and their teams to concentrate on what they do best – provide the highest level of quality clinical care to their patients.

For additional information on CORDENTAL Group™, visit the Company’s website at www.cordentalgroup.com.

About AppleWhite

Headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, AppleWhite is a market-leading dental services organization with locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Over the past 10 years, AppleWhite has remained at the forefront of the dental field and currently employs over 50 dentists. Through a network of 35 offices, AppleWhite offers comprehensive dental care to nearly 185,000 patients annually.

For additional information on AppleWhite, visit the company’s website at www.applewhitedentalpartners.com.

About NMS

NMS Capital is a New York headquartered private investment firm specializing in strategic equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle market companies. The Firm was formed through the spin-out of a group of portfolio companies from the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division. NMS focuses on companies headquartered in the U.S. poised to benefit from sustainable growth trends with particular concentration on companies in Healthcare Services and Specialized Business Services.

For additional information on NMS, visit the firm’s website at www.nms-capital.com.

