CORE Industrial Partners Closes Inaugural Investment Fund at $230 Million

CORE Industrial Partners LLC (“CORE”), an industrials-focused private
equity firm based in Chicago, announced today the successful final close
of CORE Industrial Partners Fund I (the “Fund”) with total commitments
of $230 million. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed with demand
in excess of an initial target of $200 million and initial hard cap of
$225 million.
The Fund’s limited partners come from a diversified base of
institutional investors including leading university endowments,
insurance companies, public pensions, corporate pensions, foundations,
asset managers, family offices, and fund of funds.
“We are enormously honored and humbled by the overwhelming interest in
our inaugural fund,” said John May, Founder and Managing Partner at
CORE. “We credit this milestone to the track record of our experienced
team of investment and operational professionals, and our investment
strategy focused solely on lower middle market industrial businesses. We
are incredibly appreciative of the support received from our world-class
group of limited partners and look forward to the continued execution of
our operationally driven value creation playbook by pursuing attractive
investment opportunities that will realize significant value for all our
stakeholders.”
The investment period has commenced, and the Fund has already made
multiple investments. Winston & Strawn provided legal counsel. Sixpoint
Partners served as placement agent.
ABOUT CORE INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS:
CORE Industrial Partners is
a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in North American lower
middle-market manufacturing and industrial technology businesses. CORE
partners with business owners and management teams to acquire companies
with revenues up to $200 million, and transaction sizes up to $150
million. CORE’s team is comprised of highly experienced former CEOs and
investment professionals with shared beliefs, deep experience and a
proven track record of building market-leading businesses. For more
information, visit www.coreipfund.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005076/en/