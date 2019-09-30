CORMEDIX : ANNOUNCES EXERCISES OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Berkeley Heights, NJ - September 26, 2019 - CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a
biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products
for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that
as part of its continuing efforts to simplify its capital structure, the Company agreed to reduce
the exercise price on 1.2 million of its Series B Warrants expiring August 2022 from the current
exercise price of $5.25 to $4.00 in return for their immediate exercise. The transaction has
closed, resulting in proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million.
The combination of this transaction, the completion of the Exchange Agreement with funds
managed by Elliott Management Corporation earlier this month, and exercises and expirations
since June 30, 2019 of warrants held by other investors has resulted in the Company receiving
gross proceeds of approximately $10 million and reducing its warrant overhang by approximately
2.9 million shares. Of the currently remaining warrants to purchase 344,828 shares, 145,000
warrants are exercisable at $4.50 per share and expire in January 2020; 16,680 warrants are
exercisable at $35.00 per share and expire in March 2020; and 183,148 warrants are exercisable
at $4.6875 or $5.25 per share and expire in August 2022.
Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO commented, 'We are very pleased to have completed a second
transaction this month at a reasonable cost that further improves our financial strength and
simplifies our capital structure, without increasing our fully-diluted share count. As we continue
towards our goals of requesting marketing approval of Neutrolin® for the hemodialysis market
and launching the product commercially in the U.S., we believe our attractiveness to investors
and to potential strategic partners has been enhanced by the transactions we have completed.'
About CorMedix
CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing
therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases.
The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic
antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections
associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for
patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and
lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated
as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a
marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event
of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other
territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of
antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical
hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based
therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements,
other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals,
plans or CorMedix's prospects, future financial position, financing plans, future revenues and
projected costs should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results
may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors,
including: the results of our discussions with the FDA regarding the Neutrolin development path,
including whether a second Phase 3 clinical trial for Neutrolin will be required; the resources
needed to complete the information required to submit a new drug application for Neutrolin to
the FDA; the risks and uncertainties associated with CorMedix's ability to manage its limited cash
resources and the impact on current, planned or future research, including the continued
development of Neutrolin and research for additional uses for taurolidine; obtaining additional
financing to support CorMedix's research and development and clinical activities and operations;
preclinical results are not indicative of success in clinical trials and might not be replicated in any
subsequent studies or trials; and the ability to retain and hire necessary personnel to staff our
operations appropriately. These and other risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix's
filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at
www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or
plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance
on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these
forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
617-535-7746