CORMEDIX : ANNOUNCES EXERCISES OF OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

Berkeley Heights, NJ - September 26, 2019 - CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a

biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products

for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that

as part of its continuing efforts to simplify its capital structure, the Company agreed to reduce

the exercise price on 1.2 million of its Series B Warrants expiring August 2022 from the current

exercise price of $5.25 to $4.00 in return for their immediate exercise. The transaction has

closed, resulting in proceeds to the Company of approximately $4.9 million.

The combination of this transaction, the completion of the Exchange Agreement with funds

managed by Elliott Management Corporation earlier this month, and exercises and expirations

since June 30, 2019 of warrants held by other investors has resulted in the Company receiving

gross proceeds of approximately $10 million and reducing its warrant overhang by approximately

2.9 million shares. Of the currently remaining warrants to purchase 344,828 shares, 145,000

warrants are exercisable at $4.50 per share and expire in January 2020; 16,680 warrants are

exercisable at $35.00 per share and expire in March 2020; and 183,148 warrants are exercisable

at $4.6875 or $5.25 per share and expire in August 2022.

Khoso Baluch, CorMedix CEO commented, 'We are very pleased to have completed a second

transaction this month at a reasonable cost that further improves our financial strength and

simplifies our capital structure, without increasing our fully-diluted share count. As we continue

towards our goals of requesting marketing approval of Neutrolin® for the hemodialysis market

and launching the product commercially in the U.S., we believe our attractiveness to investors

and to potential strategic partners has been enhanced by the transactions we have completed.'

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing

therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases.

The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic

antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections

associated with the use of central venous catheters, currently in Phase 3 development for

patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Such infections have significant treatment costs and

lead to increased morbidity and mortality. Neutrolin has FDA Fast Track status and is designated

as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provide the potential for priority review of a

marketing application by FDA and allow for a total of ten years of market exclusivity in the event

of U.S. approval. Neutrolin is already marketed as a CE Marked product in Europe and other

territories. In parallel, CorMedix is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of

antimicrobial medical devices, with active programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical

hydrogels. The company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based

therapies for rare pediatric cancers. For more information, visit: www.cormedix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private

Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements,

other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals,

plans or CorMedix's prospects, future financial position, financing plans, future revenues and

projected costs should be considered forward-looking. Readers are cautioned that actual results

may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors,

including: the results of our discussions with the FDA regarding the Neutrolin development path,

including whether a second Phase 3 clinical trial for Neutrolin will be required; the resources

needed to complete the information required to submit a new drug application for Neutrolin to

the FDA; the risks and uncertainties associated with CorMedix's ability to manage its limited cash

resources and the impact on current, planned or future research, including the continued

development of Neutrolin and research for additional uses for taurolidine; obtaining additional

financing to support CorMedix's research and development and clinical activities and operations;

preclinical results are not indicative of success in clinical trials and might not be replicated in any

subsequent studies or trials; and the ability to retain and hire necessary personnel to staff our

operations appropriately. These and other risks are described in greater detail in CorMedix's

filings with the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at

www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or

plans described in its forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance

on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these

forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

