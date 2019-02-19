COROS Honors Avid User and Champion Long-Distance Runner Camille Herron for Recent World Record Run; COROS Announces Limited Availability of Exclusive Edition Multisport Watch to Honor Herron

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COROS Wearables today announced that the COROS APEX Premium Multisport watch tracked every inch, every step, every yard and every mile worn by champion American long-distance runner Camille Herron during her world record run for the most miles run – 162.919 miles -- in a 24 hour period. Camille recently completed the amazing feat at the Desert Solstice Track Invitation in Phoenix, Arizona. To boot, Camille completed this amazing run while wearing the COROS APEX Multisport watch with 32% battery life remaining!



To honor Camille’s amazing achievement, COROS also announced that the company is offering an extremely limited special batch of the signature APEX 24hr World Record Edition Multisport Watch. To commemorate each mile run by Camille, only 162 units will be sold.

Each COROS APEX 24hr World Record Edition will include engravings of Camille’s achievement:

Date of Record Run

Camille Herron’s name

Camille Herron’s signature smiley face signature

Each unit will be numbered, recognizing its place in the limited-edition batch

“This was an amazing experience for me and I am thrilled to have COROS commemorate my world record run with a special edition of the APEX Premium Multisport watch. The COROS APEX has been a great companion and friend on my wrist! It has served me well and I look forward to many more steps and miles with it in the future,” said Camille Herron.

“The COROS APEX has been proven as the most incredible watch for multisport training and races. We are honored to create this limited edition watch to celebrate Camille’s phenomenal achievement, with the goal of encouraging human beings to run further, faster and reach new limits. Amazing athletes such as Camille make great stories and inspire all of us to reach the goals in our lives,” said Lewis Wu, CEO, COROS Wearables.

The World Record Edition also has the following differentiators from the regular APEX 46mm watch:

Unique designed watch bezel

Customized watch face featuring track design

Special premium grey color

Camille’s signature and achievement engraved in the back

Two silicon bands in the box, featuring Camille’s favorite orange and forest green colors

APEX Premium Multisport Watch, 24hr World Record Edition also includes the premium features and performance of the regular APEX 46mm watch:

Ultra-long battery performance: 35 hours in full GPS, 100 hours in UltraMax GPS or 30 days in regular use

Premium build: Titanium finish and sapphire glass

Digital knob design to allow one finger operation during activities

World’s lightest 100m water resistant GPS watch

Optical Heart Rate, Barometer, Thermometer, Accelerometer, ANT+, Bluetooth BLE

Navigation track and COROS Trainer

In addition, the COROS APEX Multisport watch was just chosen as Runner’s World Editors’ Choice Award 2019.

The COROS APEX Premium Multisport Watch, 24hr World Record Edition has an MSRP of $349. This World Record Edition watch is available for ordering on www.coros.com and selective retail partners.

ABOUT CAMILLE HERON

Camille Herron is an avid user and loyal customer of COROS Wearables. She is an American long-distance runner from Oklahoma City, OK. She holds multiple world records, has run countless Marathons and hold several world records at ultramarathon distances. For more information on Camille, please visit www.camilleherron.com.

ABOUT COROS WEARABLES

Started by a group of passionate individuals with a shared interest in bridging sports and technology, COROS products empower explorers and athletes worldwide by providing more inspiring experiences under extreme conditions. It is in our heart to incorporate the most innovative technology into the outdoor sports world and design the best product for explorers and athletes around the globe.

Additional video and images can be found here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/8d4olavcwkylx8r/AAAMIQnxsisxBLJg7b2hcAqfa?dl=0

Press Contact:

Christine Bock

CB Partners for COROS Wearables

+ 1 714 206 9800

christine@cbpartnerspr.com