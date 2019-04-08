CORPHUB : Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Services Award 2019

Presented by CORPHUB, Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Service Awards
Ceremony 2019 was successfully held on 21st March, 2019 at Kowloon
Shangri-La, Hong Kong. More than 60 local and international companies
and organizations were awarded for their remarkable achievements in
providing services. All awardees were selected by an independent
committee lead by industry experts, business chamber executive members,
and leaders to ensure fairness, openness, and recognizability.
Service has always been a flagship feature of Hong Kong for gaining its
reputation as one of the best cities in the world. Coming from different
sectors, awardees all exhibit best quality of service to businesses,
customers, and the public, making positive contribution to societal
development.
The ceremony was attended by a number of honourable guests, including:
Mr. CY Lui, Senior Manager, StartmeupHK, InvestHK; Dr. Francis Law,
President, Hong Kong Mediation Centre; Mr. Rem Tai, Chairman, Silk Road
Development Association; and Ms. Katherine Cheung, General Manager,
Event and Marketing, Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce. The event was
further adorned by thorough networking and socializing between guests
and over 150 attendees.
Awarded companies cover a vast range of fields and industries. Notable
awardees include: AASTOCKS.com Limited, King Parrot Group, Aptorum Group
(NASDAQ: APM), Popular Holdings, Hung Fook Tong Group (HKG: 1446), The
Executive Centre Limited, among many others.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005410/en/