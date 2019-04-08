Log in
CORPHUB : Hong Kong's Most Outstanding Services Award 2019

04/08/2019

Presented by CORPHUB, Hong Kong’s Most Outstanding Service Awards Ceremony 2019 was successfully held on 21st March, 2019 at Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. More than 60 local and international companies and organizations were awarded for their remarkable achievements in providing services. All awardees were selected by an independent committee lead by industry experts, business chamber executive members, and leaders to ensure fairness, openness, and recognizability.

Service has always been a flagship feature of Hong Kong for gaining its reputation as one of the best cities in the world. Coming from different sectors, awardees all exhibit best quality of service to businesses, customers, and the public, making positive contribution to societal development.

The ceremony was attended by a number of honourable guests, including: Mr. CY Lui, Senior Manager, StartmeupHK, InvestHK; Dr. Francis Law, President, Hong Kong Mediation Centre; Mr. Rem Tai, Chairman, Silk Road Development Association; and Ms. Katherine Cheung, General Manager, Event and Marketing, Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce. The event was further adorned by thorough networking and socializing between guests and over 150 attendees.

Awarded companies cover a vast range of fields and industries. Notable awardees include: AASTOCKS.com Limited, King Parrot Group, Aptorum Group (NASDAQ: APM), Popular Holdings, Hung Fook Tong Group (HKG: 1446), The Executive Centre Limited, among many others.


© Business Wire 2019
