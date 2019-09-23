Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CORRECTING and REPLACING Engineering Company Expands Capabilities to Better Serve Its Clients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:06pm EDT

Source should read "Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc." (instead of Loureiro Contractors, Inc.).

The corrected release reads:

ENGINEERING COMPANY EXPANDS CAPABILITIES TO BETTER SERVE ITS CLIENTS

Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc. (Loureiro) is pleased to announce that CR3 LLP, (CR3) has joined Loureiro. CR3 is an award-winning Site Planning and Landscape Architectural design firm known for their proficiency in combining art, science, and stewardship for enhanced user experiences in the built environment. CR3 operated out of Simsbury, Connecticut and was originally founded in 1940 as Charles A. Currier Associates.

Brian Cutler, President of Loureiro, stated: “We are excited to welcome CR3 to Loureiro. Having worked with them on many projects we knew they were extremely talented and always provided quality designs and exceptional service. We are driven to better meet the needs of our clients and CR3 adds the critical elements of planning and landscape architecture to complement our civil engineering and land survey services. This is an exciting time as we now have, under one roof, the seamless integration of all the services necessary to help our clients realize the full potential of their development project.”

Henry Withers, principal of CR3, added: “The CR3 staff has long prided ourselves on our ability to provide attentive service and quality designs to our clients. This is an exciting time and we are pleased to be part of the Loureiro team and capitalize on new business opportunities while strengthening and expanding existing relationships.”

Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary firm providing engineering, environmental health and safety, energy, facility, waste management, consulting and construction services, and laboratory analytical services. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years and continues to identify new ways to differentiate itself from traditional A&E firms, guiding clients through all phases of projects, from concept, planning and detailed design, to construction, annual maintenance and decommissioning.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:47pINTERTEK : highlights compliance and sustainability in food packaging at PRIME Summit 2019
PU
02:47pGENERAL MOTORS : Correction to United Auto Workers Go on Strike at GM's U.S. Factories
DJ
02:45pCREDIT AGRICOLE SA : 95.30% of KAS BANK Securities committed - CACEIS declares Offer for KAS BANK unconditional
GL
02:42pBOEING : May Face EU Antitrust Investigation Over Embraer, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
02:42pINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : New integrated point-of-load regulator increases efficiency for high-density applications
PU
02:41pNEW BAIN & COMPANY RESEARCH : Five 'No Regret' Marketing Launch Moves Can Deliver Up To Two Times Higher Revenue Growth
PR
02:41pARION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATION (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:40pOPTOMEC : Showcases Production Systems for the Repair of Gas Turbine Engine Components at Asia-Pac's Premier MRO Conference
BU
02:39pALPHABET : Digital Publishers Team Up to Compete for More Video Ad Dollars
DJ
02:38pCREDIT SUISSE : Launches Probe Into Surveillance of Top Executive
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Lessors scramble to recover dozens of jets from Thomas Cook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group