CORRECTING and REPLACING Engineering Company Expands Capabilities to Better Serve Its Clients

Source should read "Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc." (instead of Loureiro Contractors, Inc.).

The corrected release reads:

ENGINEERING COMPANY EXPANDS CAPABILITIES TO BETTER SERVE ITS CLIENTS

Loureiro Engineering Associates, Inc. (Loureiro) is pleased to announce that CR3 LLP, (CR3) has joined Loureiro. CR3 is an award-winning Site Planning and Landscape Architectural design firm known for their proficiency in combining art, science, and stewardship for enhanced user experiences in the built environment. CR3 operated out of Simsbury, Connecticut and was originally founded in 1940 as Charles A. Currier Associates.

Brian Cutler, President of Loureiro, stated: “We are excited to welcome CR3 to Loureiro. Having worked with them on many projects we knew they were extremely talented and always provided quality designs and exceptional service. We are driven to better meet the needs of our clients and CR3 adds the critical elements of planning and landscape architecture to complement our civil engineering and land survey services. This is an exciting time as we now have, under one roof, the seamless integration of all the services necessary to help our clients realize the full potential of their development project.”

Henry Withers, principal of CR3, added: “The CR3 staff has long prided ourselves on our ability to provide attentive service and quality designs to our clients. This is an exciting time and we are pleased to be part of the Loureiro team and capitalize on new business opportunities while strengthening and expanding existing relationships.”

Loureiro is an employee-owned, full-service multi-disciplinary firm providing engineering, environmental health and safety, energy, facility, waste management, consulting and construction services, and laboratory analytical services. The company has experienced significant growth in recent years and continues to identify new ways to differentiate itself from traditional A&E firms, guiding clients through all phases of projects, from concept, planning and detailed design, to construction, annual maintenance and decommissioning.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005736/en/