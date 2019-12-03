Log in
News : Companies

CORRECTING and REPLACING Mercedes-Benz Reports November Sales of 33,721 Vehicles, Up 8.7% For the Month

12/03/2019 | 04:52pm EST

First paragraph, first sentence of release should read: Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported November sales of 33,721 Mercedes-Benz models, an 8.7% increase over November 2018 (instead of Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported October sales...).

The corrected release reads:

Mercedes-Benz Reports November Sales of 33,721 Vehicles, Up 8.7% For the Month

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) today reported November sales of 33,721 Mercedes-Benz models, an 8.7% increase over November 2018. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz Vans recorded November sales of 3,542, bringing MBUSA to a grand total of 37,263 vehicles for the month, an increase of 13.3%. On a year-to-date basis, MBUSA recorded sales of 285,800 Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles, up 0.7% over 2018, and 36,650 Vans. This brings MBUSA’s total year-to-date sales to 322,450 units, surpassing last year’s volume for the same period by 1.4%.

“November was a solid month for Mercedes-Benz thanks to the enthusiastic response to our refreshed SUV lineup,” said Nicholas Speeks, President and CEO of MBUSA. “Along with the impetus from our model offensive, we moved ahead on a year-to-date basis and are looking to continue that momentum through the end of the year.”

Mercedes-Benz volume leaders in November included the GLC, GLE and C-Class model lines. The GLC led totals with 7,515 vehicles followed by GLE with sales of 6,052. The C-Class rounded out the top three with 4,469 units.

November sales of Mercedes-AMG high-performance models totaled 3,651 units (+18.9%) with 30,509 vehicles sold year-to-date (+23.0%).

Separately, Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned (MBCPO) models recorded sales of 11,594 vehicles in November, an increase of 9.3% versus last year. On a year-to-date basis, MBCPO sold 121,483 vehicles, an increase of 4.7% from the previous year.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty A-Class sedan to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

Accredited journalists can visit our media site at www.media.mbusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @MBUSAnews

 

MERCEDES-BENZ USA
Sales -- November 2019

 
Mercedes-Benz Passenger Vehicles Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
 
A-CLASS

1,544

_ _

16,475

_ _
 
B-CLASS*

0

0

0.0%

9

134

-93.3%

 
CLA

1,641

1,832

-10.4%

11,056

20,848

-47.0%

 
C-CLASS

4,469

5,777

-22.6%

45,740

53,610

-14.7%

 
E-CLASS/CLS

3,689

5,181

-28.8%

36,770

41,380

-11.1%

 
S-CLASS

1,452

1,672

-13.2%

11,441

13,492

-15.2%

 
SLC

62

149

-58.4%

1,693

1,841

-8.0%

 
SL

100

181

-44.8%

1,550

1,968

-21.2%

 
AMG GT

534

103

418.4%

3,763

1,389

170.9%

 
GLA

2,461

2,411

2.1%

20,041

21,739

-7.8%

 
GLC

7,515

6,199

21.2%

67,214

62,433

7.7%

 
GLE

6,052

3,988

51.8%

44,193

42,276

4.5%

 
GLS

2,893

2,761

4.8%

19,323

19,308

0.1%

 
G-CLASS

1,309

768

70.4%

6,532

3,525

85.3%

 
TOTAL

33,721

31,022

8.7%

285,800

283,943

0.7%

 
Vans1

3,542

1,857

90.7%

36,650

34,062

7.6%

 
MBUSA
Combined Total		 Nov-19 Nov-18 Monthly % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Yearly %
 
GRAND TOTAL

37,263

32,879

13.3%

322,450

318,005

1.4%

*Model has been discontinued in the U.S. market.
1Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner Sprinter and Metris Vans are sold and marketed in the U.S. by Mercedes-Benz USA and Daimler Vans USA, respectively.
 

 


© Business Wire 2019
